Bryan Bouffier - Comeback in the Toyota Yaris Rally2

More than four years after his last rally, Bryan Bouffier is returning to the 2024 Rally Monte-Carlo. The Frenchman, winner of the 2011 IRC event, will drive one of the five new Toyota Yaris Rally2 cars.

Bryan Bouffier is back. After four years away from rallying, Bouffier will be back behind the wheel next January at the legendary Rallye Monte-Carlo (24 - 28 January). The Frenchman has not competed in official events since 2019 and his participation in the Polish Rally Championship. He will be travelling the Alpine roads in the new Toyota Yaris Rally2, which will be entered by ERACE WRT, a customer team of the Japanese brand.



Bryan Bouffier, French rally champion in 2010 and European runner-up in 2013, will make his comeback at an event he has already won: in 2011, when the Monte-Carlo Rally was part of the IRC calendar, aboard a Peugeot 207 S2000. The driver from the Drôme department has not yet announced the names of his co-driver. Following the announcement of Jan Solans' participation, a second Toyota Yaris Rally2 has been confirmed for the traditional opening round of the World Championship at the Rally Monte Carlo.