Toyota Team Principal Latvala on the new points system

Toyota Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala has commented on the impact that the latest changes to the points system in the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) will have on drivers and fans.

Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala has confirmed to DirtFish that the Japanese manufacturer is not in favour of the change to the points structure that has been introduced for next year's World Rally Championship. Latvala fully agreed that a change was needed to curb tactical action on the final day of a WRC round - but said he felt the new rule risked confusing fans.

"This is a bit of a worry for Toyota Gazoo Racing," said Latvala. "We are a bit worried that the points system is now a bit too complicated for the fans to understand the structure when it feels, let's say, like there are two competitions. We were not in favour of this change. Of course we understand the concerns about Sunday, but from a team point of view we thought about a smaller change - like awarding one point per win on a stage."

Latvala added that the change could simply shift the tactical approach from a Sunday to a Saturday. "If a Rally1 driver retires on Friday but comes back on Saturday," he added, "he can save his tyres until Saturday for a big attack on Sunday. And if the driver then wins everything on Sunday, that could be 12 points.'That's more than double the five currently on offer for a Power Stage win, and we think that might be a bit much for a driver who has retired and not covered the whole distance."

Awarding of Saturday evening points (overall standings after Saturday)

To score points at the end of this day, the competitor must complete the rally. If a team is not scored in the final classification of the rally, the next participants move up to score points.

1st place: 18 points

2nd place: 15 points

3rd place: 13 points

4th place: 10 points

5th place: 8 points

6th place: 6 points

7th place: 4 points

8th place: 3 points

9th place. 2 points

10th place: 1 point

Awarding of points on Sunday

According to the FIA: "Additional points according to the scale below will only be awarded on the basis of a cumulative overall classification for Sunday, including the part from the first time control after regrouping for the night to the last time control of the competitive part of the rally with all times. Penalties incurred in this part of the competition."

1st place (Sunday): 7 points

2nd place: 6 points

3rd place: 5 points

4th place: 4 points

5th place: 3 points

6th place: 2 points

7th place: 1 point

Points awarded in the Power Stage

There are no changes for this last special event of the rally

Fastest time: 5 points

Second fastest time: 4 points

Third fastest time: 3 points

Fourth fastest time: 2 points

Fifth fastest time: 1 point