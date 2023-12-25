Full house at the 2024 Monte Carlo Rally

The Rally Monte Carlo, the oldest rally in the world, has reported a full house for its 92nd edition (25 - 28 January 2024) for the 70 available places at the traditional season opener of the World Championship.

The organisers had planned 70 places for the 92nd edition of the most famous event in the calendar. They were quickly allocated. The list of lucky winners will be announced on Monday 8 January by the organisers, the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM). After being based in the port of Monaco for two years, the service park is returning to the town of Gap in the Hautes-Alpes and will be very full and cramped.

The three teams running Rally1 cars alone will take up a lot of space, even if there are ultimately only eight cars. The space allocated to WRC2 is likely to be bigger. There are still some unknowns. The arrival of Yohan Rossel and Nikolay Gryazin with their C3s has been confirmed. The big question is how many Toyota Yaris Rally2s there will be. Jari-Matti Latvala believes that four of the previously announced five rally rookies will be ready for this first meeting. One will be driven by Bryan Bouffier on his comeback after a four-year break. Jan Solans will also be driving a Yaris Rally2.

The Rally2 field is already well filled

On roads he knows, Bouffier (45 years old), winner of the 2011 IRC Rally Monte Carlo in a Peugeot 208 S2000, will be up against youngsters who want to shine in WRC2, such as Lauri Joona (27 years old) in a Skoda Fabia RS, Pepe Lopez (28 years old), who finished third in WRC2 at the 2023 Monte Carlo Rally, or Roberto Daprà (22 years old), who comes from the European Rally Championship (ERC) and is expected to complete a programme in Delta Rally's Škoda Fabia with the help of the Italian federation.

Among the amateur drivers, the Swiss Olivier Burri, with his record 26th start at the Monte Carlo Rally, is likely to be one of the candidates for a good final position. If everything is confirmed, the Saint-Hippolyte-du-Fort team is likely to line up with several Alpine A110s.

The competitors have to cover 324.44 kilometres on the fastest time, divided into 17 special stages. After the start ceremony at 16:52 on Thursday, 25 January 2024, in Monaco, the 51st season of the World Rally Championship will open with the first two sporting criteria in the dark at around 20:35 and 21:58, exactly one month from now.

Timetable for the 2024 Rally Monte Carlo:

Wednesday, 24/01/2024:

16:31 - 20:30: Shakedown "Route de la Garde" (3.28 km)

Thursday, 25/01/2024:

16:52: Start at the Casino Monte Carlo

20:35: SS 1 "Thoard - Saint Geniez" (21.01 km)

21:58: SS 2 "Bayons - Bréziers" (25.19 km)

23:11 hrs: Service IN Gap

Friday, 26.01.2024:

08:03 hrs: Re-start in Gap

08:51 hrs: SS 3 "St-Léger-les-Mélèzes - La Bâtie Neuve 1" (16.68 km)

10:24 hrs: SS 4 "Champcella - Saint-Clément 1" (17.87 km)

11:57 hrs: SS 5 "La Bréole - Selonnet 1" (18.31 km)

13:25 hrs: Service Gap

14:53: SS 6 "St-Léger-les-Mélèzes - La Bâtie Neuve 2" (16.68 km)

16:29: SS 7 "Champcella - Saint-Clément 2" (17.87 km)

18:02: SS 8 "La Bréole - Selonnet 2" (18.31 km)

19:17 hrs: Service IN Gap

Saturday, 27.01.2024:

07:12 hrs: Re-start in Gap

08:02 hrs: SS 9 "Esparron - Oze 1" (18.79 km)

09:53 hrs: SS 10 "Les Nonières - Chichilianne 1" (20.04 km)

11:06 hrs: SS 11 "Pellafol - Agnières-en-Dévoluy 1" (21.37 km)

12:39 hrs: Service Gap

14:05 hrs: SS 12 " Esparron - Oze 1" (18.79 km)

15:53 hrs: SS 13 "Les Nonières - Chichilianne 2" (20.04 km)

17:06 hrs: SS 14 "Pellafol - Agnières-en-Dévoluy 2" (21.37 km)

19:27 hrs: Service IN Gap

Sunday, 28.01.2024:

06:21 hrs: Re-start in Gap

07:04 hrs: SS 15 "La Bréole - Selonnet 3" (18.31 km)

08:35 hrs: SS 16 "Digne-les-Bains - Chaudon-Norante" (19.01 km)

12:15 hrs: SS 17 "La Bolléne-Vesubie - Col de Turini" (14.80 km)

14:15 hrs: Finish in Monaco