Latvala/Toyota surprised by Rovanperä decision

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota New double champion Kalle Rovanperä surprised the rally world with his decision not to contest a full season in the 2024 World Rally Championship, much to the astonishment of his boss Jari-Matti Latvala. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

While Rovenperä won two titles in a row at the age of just 23, the Finn was already less motivated this year, according to his Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala.



"Kalle's manager Timo Jouhki started talking about it this summer. Of course it was a surprise at the time. But when I thought about it a bit more, I started to understand where it was coming from. Perhaps it was clear at the beginning of this year that the motivation was no longer as strong as before.

Perhaps this was also visible in the results. But then he really caught up after Croatia in April," Latvala told Finnish media.



Kalle Rovanperä has been taking part in rallies since his 16th birthday and felt the need to take a break to finally enjoy life, which is an understandable reason according to Jari-Matti Latvala.



"Kalle is the type of driver who is definitely not aiming for ten world rally championships. I understand why there is no motivation and why it might stop. When you have won two championships, you have to think about the goal and what will take you forward in life. I think in the 2024 season Kalle wants to rally and also try drifting and pursue things in his life. I hope Kalle comes back in 2025 with full enthusiasm."



Despite this part-time year, Jari-Matti Latvala believes that this break will not be a disadvantage for the Finn if he wants to start all over again to win another title.



"I think so. Kalle is still a real man. You also have to remember that Kalle didn't have time to live his youth normally. He consciously strived for professionalism and a lot was done to achieve this. That's why things have remained untested and unseen, but there's still time and opportunity for that. This is the right time for it."

