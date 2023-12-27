Neuville for rallies with different formats

by Toni Hoffmann

Like many drivers, Thierry Neuville had the opportunity to express his opinion on the current format of the World Rally Championship (WRC) events for several weeks.

For the Belgian, the first option would be to organise more compact rallies while retaining some exceptions for normally longer events such as Monte-Carlo and Safari. Jonne Halttunen, the co-driver of Kalle Rovanperä, also brought this up for discussion.



Neuville explained: "For me, as I have always said, the stages are too long. That's a problem, because nobody is following the competition for four days. However, in order not to change the format of the events completely, I would limit the Monte Carlo to four days and extend the Safari Rally to five or six days, but with longer stages to create a bit more emotion. This format has been popular in the past. I would bring back historic rallies like Argentina and Wales. I think they would definitely like to return to the calendar."



For the other events, the five-time world championship runner-up would rather opt for a two-day competition format.



Neuville continued: "I would shorten some events to Friday and Saturday. We could start the first day in the morning with the shakedown, then the competition would last until eight o'clock in the evening, and for events on tarmac stages perhaps even between 10 and 11 pm, after dark. On Saturday, the rallies would also end in the evening, after which we would welcome the fans in the service park and complement them with a concert, for example. For some rallies, an additional special stage may be planned for Sunday, but this will be completed several times. The staging area should then be close to the start so that fans can visit us, interact and then return to the track to experience our next round."

