Ogier: "WRC title valuable even without Rovanperä"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota Eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier says it is still too early to judge next year's battle for the World Rally Championship (WRC) title. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Ogier knows enough about winning world championships. He's done it eight times. So when he gives his opinion on a season campaign, it's worth listening to him. There has been a lot of talk since Kalle Rovanperä's decision to tackle a limited event programme next year. Once the shock had worn off, attention turned to next season and what it means for the 2024 World Champion.



How valuable will this title be without the defending champion? Ogier knows. He wore his first crown in the first year that Sébastien Loeb did not contest a full WRC season. Ogier dominated the sport for almost a decade before he himself retired in 2022 - the first year in which Rovanperä won the title.



"We shouldn't jump to the conclusion that the value of the title will be less next year," said Ogier. "Let's wait and see what happens next year - the world championship always has a value, a special value. If Kalle is not going to be at every event, a big contender for the title will drop out and Elfyn will become our team leader for the drivers' championship. His main rivals will probably be Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak. There are three of them, but it could be a battle - as I said, let's not jump to conclusions too soon."



Six Rally1 drivers will embark on a full programme of WRC rounds next season with Takamoto Katsuta alongside Evans at Toyota, Neuville and Tänak at Hyundai and Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster at M-Sport.