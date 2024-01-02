Rally Director Wheatley: "2024 will be an exciting year"

As the 2024 season gets underway in just over three weeks on the tracks of the Rally Monte-Carlo, FIA Rally Director Andrew Wheatley took stock of the current situation in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Firstly, the Briton believes that Kalle Rovanperä's absence from the race for the 2024 title will not affect interest in the World Championship this year.

"I fully support Kalle's decision to take a break from full-time WRC participation," explained Wheatley. "He's only 23 but has already won two WRC titles and is at the age when most of us can drive. He was competing before he was even 20 years old. He dedicated himself to racing from a young age and achieved success for so long that he must have expended a lot of energy. In the future, he hopes to continue winning WRC titles with Jonne. I have no doubt that he will. We can look forward to another exciting and memorable WRC season in 2024, and I don't think Kalle's decision will have any bearing on that."

On the other hand, Andrew Wheatley welcomed the 2023 season, highlighting in particular the number of different winners throughout the year.

Wheatley continued: "I'm very pleased with the WRC. All three manufacturers have won at least two events and five drivers have won. WRC2 has generated unprecedented interest with the WRC2 Challenger and Junior WRC. In addition, an event was held in South America for the first time since 2019. The European Rally Championship ERC celebrates its 70th anniversary with a revamped Rally Europe - 332 drivers collected points in the 2023 series and there were also winners with four different rally cars. After an excellent learning season, the FIA Rally Stars will enter four young drivers in the Junior WRC."