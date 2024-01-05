Sami Pajari in Toyota Rally2 confirmed

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Pajari The Japanese manufacturer has selected a junior rally world champion to drive its new GR Yaris Rally2 in 2024. Sami Pajari will drive a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 from the Finnish Printsport Racing team.

Pajari's departure from a Toksport-Škoda was announced towards the end of last season, but was confirmed on Friday morning. His first outing in the car will be at the Monte Carlo Rally later this month.



The 22-year-old explained the move to Toyota's factory-backed squad. Pajari, who was one of several drivers to test the GR Yaris Rally2 in the French Alps last season, said: "Although Toyota has built winning cars in the past, I also believe in their vision for the future. That's why I really wanted to choose this car, especially now that I also had the unique opportunity to be one of the first to drive it in a WRC event. Of course, it will be interesting to compare its performance at the first event with others."