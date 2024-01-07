Greensmith also chasing the title in a Škoda in 2024

Gus Greensmith has reaffirmed his commitment to Škoda Motorsport and announced his plans to launch an assault on the WRC2 championship in 2024 at the wheel of a Toksport-entered Fabia RS Rally2.

The 27-year-old Briton emerged as one of the top contenders in the highest support category of the FIA World Rally Championship in 2023, narrowly missing out on the title with co-driver Jonas Andersson. And after finishing second last year, Greensmith is determined to go one step further in 2024. He confirmed his plans to return to the series and remain loyal to the team and car that brought him two rally wins in 2023.

"It's fantastic to be with Škoda in 2024," said Greensmith. "We had great success together in 2023 and we both share a common ambition to compete for the world championship. But instead of finishing second, our aim is to be one place further up and win the championship. That's the goal, and with the operation being managed by Toksport, I'm really looking forward to continuing my work with Škoda Motorsport."

Other drivers with confirmed WRC2 programmes for 2024 include Oliver Solberg, who will also run a Škoda, as well as Yohan Rossel, Nikolay Gryazin and Marco Bulacia in a trio of Citroën C3 Rally2 cars. Sami Pajari announced his switch to a new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.