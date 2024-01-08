Latvala: "2024 biggest challenge for Toyota"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German

Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala has given a frank assessment of his team's chances in this year's World Rally Championship, a season in which two world champions (Kalle Rovanperä and Sébastien Ogier) are on the bench. Toyota has dominated the drivers' title for the last five years and won four manufacturers' titles in the last six years. Latvala knows that 2024 will be the biggest battle yet for the Jyväskylä-based team.



"It will be a tough season," admits Latvala. "We've had three fantastic years and this third one has absolutely been the best. We have to think about the cards on the table and Hyundai probably has stronger cards on the table compared to us."



Latvala is aware of the problems facing the team this year: "We have two world champions running for half a season. Hyundai has two drivers who can fight for the title, we have one. Elfyn is our driver who can fight for the title. With Takamoto Katsuta we are still in a learning process: next season for him it's about achieving more podiums - it's not planned for him to fight for the title. In this sense, it is of course more difficult. Our goal is to defend the manufacturers' title, and if we can win the drivers' title, that's a huge bonus."



Latvala is quick to praise Evans and his winning approach at the end of the season. "The message to Elfyn is basically that we don't have to think about the drivers' championship," he added. "We are doing our job. Let him drive the way he drove in Japan and then we'll see where we are. I don't want to put Elfyn under pressure. He has everything he needs, he has all the skills and our car is fast and reliable, but winning the championship also requires a bit of luck to bring all the pieces together."



Evans is no stranger to the sharp end of a title fight, having finished second in three of his last four championship campaigns.