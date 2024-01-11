Loubet - from Rally1 back to WRC2

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Loubet While his former M-Sport colleague Adrien Fourmaux returned to the Ford Puma Rally1 in 2024, Pierre-Louis Loubet chose the opposite route and switched back to WRC2 with the Škoda Rally2. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Pierre-Louis Loubet has announced his return to WRC2 this season, with the young Corsican agreeing a deal with Toksport's Škoda team. The 26-year-old will drive a latest-specification Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 in 2024, marking his return to the FIA World Rally Championship's premier support category for the first time in more than four years.



Loubet has fond memories of WRC2. He won the series in 2019 in an R5-equipped Fabia before moving on to high-calibre events - first in a Hyundai i20 World Rally Car entered by 2C Compétition and most recently with M-Sport Ford in a Puma Rally1.



"I am very happy to announce that I will be competing in WRC2 this season with Škoda and Toksport," revealed Pierre-Louis, son of Yves Loubet. "It is a category that I have very good memories of from 2019, so I am very happy to return in such a strong car. I am sure that the Fabia RS Rally2 is the benchmark in WRC2, so we will try to fight for the championship. We know we have the weapon to do that and we will try to make the most of it."



Oliver Solberg and Gus Greensmith will be Loubet's team-mates in the Toksport camp, while other manufacturers, including Citroën and Toyota, are also well represented in the category.