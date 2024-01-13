The Ford Puma Rally1 2024 from M-Sport

M-Sport has unveiled the two Ford Puma Rally Hybrids in the new design for the 2024 World Rally Championship with Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster.

M-Sport has revealed the livery of its Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid challenger for the 2024 World Rally Championship. The Ford Puma retains the significant Red Bull and Ford branding, with Castrol and Safety Culture also featuring prominently in the livery.

M-Sport Team Principal Richard Millener explained the inspiration for the new colours, saying: "This year's livery combines old and new: it's inspired by the old Sierra Cosworth and Mk2 Escorts of the mid to late 1980s."

The design combines bold blue stripes on a predominantly white body with the Puma's signature flash style.

Millener continued: "I think the livery will be a new favourite with long-time Ford and M-Sport fans. It's always special to reference traditional liveries. As always, a big thank you goes to Phil Dixon, our in-house designer, for his hard work and the wonderful results on this livery, despite the huge time pressure we put on him."

The cars will be shown to the public for the first time at the Monte Carlo Rally, which starts on Thursday, 24 January 2024, in the square in front of the Principality's casino.