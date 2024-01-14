Ott Tänak: Full concentration on Monte Carlo

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Rallyit For Ott Tänak, the Rally Monte-Carlo (25 - 28 January) this month means déjà vu all over again. 2023 in the Ford Puma, this time he is back in the French Maritime Alps with Hyundai Motorsport. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Drivers returning to teams is nothing new. Juha Kankkunen, for example, shuttled back and forth between Lancia and Toyota on his way to four world championship titles. For Ott Tänak, back with Hyundai after the M-Sport interlude in 2023, it is important that he gets off to a good start now that he is back in the blue-orange rounds. The Monte-Carlo Rally was not always the happiest of hunting grounds for the 2019 title winner. Who could forget the serious accident he suffered on his debut in an i20 in 2020? He was second fastest on the opening stage on Thursday evening and went off the road on the second stage on Friday morning when he lost control of the Hyundai and suffered his worst accident, fortunately unharmed.



In the three previous years, he had never stood on the podium in the Principality. The top step was the only one he had yet to step on, but he felt it was only a matter of time before he was celebrating champagne with Prince Albert of Monaco on a Sunday afternoon.



Instead, Tänak's recent Monte history has been problematic to say the least. In his three years in a Hyundai, he has failed to reach the podium. He only managed fifth place last year in Ford's Puma Rally1 Hybrid. There is no doubting the speed and consistency of the partnership between Tänak and Martin Järveoja, and both will be keen to prove their recent record when they start their fourth Rally Monte-Carlo in five years in Hyundai overalls.