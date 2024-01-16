Hyundai Motorsport 2024 - many victories and titles

Hyundai Motorsport is preparing for the eleventh season of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Alzenau and is ready for more rally victories and the battle for the drivers' and manufacturers' crown.

The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team will start 2024 with a strengthened crew, including the return of former WRC World Champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja. Upgrades in key areas of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid are expected to offer improved reliability and performance at the start of its third competitive season.



Hyundai Motorsport, based in Alzenau, Lower Franconia, is ready to push for the drivers' title in 2024, its eleventh year of participation in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). With a strengthened squad and upgrades to the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid, the team is aiming for more victories and points in the coming season.



In the first two years of the hybrid era of the WRC, the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team collected seven victories and 13 podium finishes. Despite this success, the Korean manufacturer was denied a championship title. However, the team sees 2024 as an excellent opportunity to potentially win its first drivers' championship.



The two teams battling for the title for Hyundai Motorsport are Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe (#11) and Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja (#8), with both pairings completing a full programme in 2024. Neuville, who has been with the team since his first WRC season in 2014, played a key role in the manufacturers' championships won by Hyundai Motorsport in 2019 and 2020. Tänak and Järveoja were also part of the team's successful 2020 season, returning to the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team after a single season.



Neuville and Tänak's title challenges will be supported by a trio of crews sharing the team's third car: Dani Sordo/Cándido Carrera (#6), Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm (#4) and Andreas Mikkelsen/Torstein Eriksen (#9). The entries will be split according to rally characteristics so that each driver can take part in events that are favourable to his driving style. The aim of these highly experienced crews will be to fight for podium places and take points from Neuville and Tänak's closest rivals.



A key goal for Hyundai Motorsport in 2024 is to win rallies more often. To achieve this, the team identified reliability and weight as two key aspects of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid that need to be improved. These areas have been further developed and improvements made to increase the car's competitiveness.



While success in 2024 is a priority for Hyundai Motorsport, the Alzenau-based team also has an eye on the future. The team sees the upcoming season as another important step towards its goal for 2025 and 2026 - to be the manufacturer to beat in the WRC.



Hyundai boss Cyril Abiteboul explained: "This year we want to win more often, which we hope to achieve with our renewed driver line-up and the improved Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. Given the nature of the 2024 season, we also believe we can fight for the drivers' title. When we started talking to Ott, we realised that there was a common interest. With Thierry, we have two drivers who could win the title. In our third car, we wanted to field crews that we felt deserved the opportunity, as all three have shown loyalty to the team and impressive speed and ability over the last few years. Bringing in talent in a number of areas, such as new engineers, mechanics, weather and sports personnel, also strengthens the whole team as we look to move forward this year. Success in 2024 will be our focus and we are confident that we have the right conditions in place to make this a reality. In addition, we also have a plan for 2025 and 2026 that we want to implement."



Thierry Neuville said: "The goals for us in 2024 are the same as always: we want to be front-runners throughout the season and fight for the championships. That will obviously be tough and we will have to perform well at every rally to make that possible, but we will do everything we can to push for the titles. We have a very strong team this year and that will definitely help us to fight for wins and podiums and have a successful season. The reorganisation of the team should also move us in a positive direction. Our first target will be a strong start at the Rally Monte-Carlo, an event where we have already been competitive and finished on the podium many times in the past."



Ott Tänak said: "I am very excited and motivated to be back with Hyundai Motorsport. I see great enthusiasm in the team and there is clearly a collective will to achieve a strong season. We will start the year without conceding a goal and everything will be in our own hands to start building a strong season. Of course we want to win the title and so does the team, so we are at the start of an exciting year."



Dani Sordo said: "I am very happy to be with the team for the eleventh time in 2024. I love competing and fighting against the best drivers in the world, so the motivation to continue at the highest level is certainly there. And I still look forward to the moment when you arrive at the end of the stage and see how much time you have. I think we have a very strong team line-up this year, which I think can help the team succeed. Every driver has a lot of experience and we now also have a car with which we can achieve good results. My aim is to be competitive at every rally I take part in and to help the team - and my team-mates - in the fight for the title."



Esapekka Lappi commented: "As we are competing in the third car with two other crews, our main goal is to support Thierry and Ott in their fight for the drivers' title and to help the team fight for the manufacturers' title. However, that doesn't stop us from aiming for victories, so we will do everything we can to do as well as possible in every rally. Everything was new to us last year, so it helps that we now know the team and the car very well. In 2023, we were also able to develop the car more in the direction that suited my driving style and make it faster. Overall, I expect that everything will feel much more natural this season and that we will be more competitive in 2024."



Andreas Mikkelsen revealed: "In recent years we have struggled to get back into Rally 1, so I am very grateful to have the opportunity to compete against the big boys in Hyundai Motorsport's top category in 2024. There are some familiar faces. Now there are a lot of new people and new management to take things forward. It's clear to us that our job is to help both Thierry and Ott win the drivers' title. The reason we are here is because we perform well in every one of our rallies and take points away from their rivals. It's always going to be difficult to finish ahead of these guys, but that's my goal." (Hyundai)

