M-Sport Ford well prepared for the season opener

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German M-sport Ford's factory-supported team in the World Rally Championship feels well prepared for the season opener in the French Maritime Alps after positive test days. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Adrien Fourmaux is the only Frenchman with a complete Rally1 programme to be in the spotlight in the Maritime Alps. Fourmaux and team-mate Grégoire Munster want to remain faultless in the "Queen of Rallies" and score as many points as possible at the start of the WRC season.



The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team will start the Rally Monte Carlo with two Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 cars. The classic event from 25 to 28 January marks the traditional start of the World Rally Championship. Adrien Fourmaux with Alexandre Coria in the co-driver's seat of the EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo with over 368 kW (500 PS) and Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka are looking forward to a rally that is still considered one of the biggest challenges of the WRC season. The 92nd edition of the "Monte" begins with the start ceremony on the Principality's famous Casino Square, before the protagonists compete on some of the legendary special stages around the winter sports resort of Gap in the Hautes-Alpes department. On Sunday, the entourage returns to Monaco for a picturesque finale.



Breathtaking and challenging mountain passes await the crews in the cockpit in potentially wintry conditions. The snow often makes the already narrow roads even narrower and creates unpredictable grip conditions. As the only WRC round with a mixed road surface, the Rally Monte Carlo also requires the professionals to make smart decisions when choosing tyres, which they have to make in the morning and during the midday service well before the actual start of the special stages.



For the crews of the two Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1s, precise driving is the most important factor on the 17 special stages (SS) covering a total of around 320 kilometres. Both crews have recently prepared for the WRC opener with two days of testing and are approaching the "Monte" with a great deal of confidence. Both Fourmaux and Munster want to learn as much as possible about the Puma Hybrid Rally1 around Gap and continuously increase their pace.



Adrien Fourmaux is the only Frenchman to contest a full season in a Rally1 car this year. He performed so well in 2023, winning the British Rally Championship title and delivering strong performances in the WRC2 category, that M-Sport reappointed him to the top category for 2024. He already drove a Puma Hybrid Rally1 at the season finale in Japan in preparation for this task.



Team-mate Grégoire Munster from Belgium already contested the WRC rallies in Chile and Central Europe with the hybrid all-wheel drive last season - but the unique challenges of the "Monte" are new territory for him in a top-class car. His consistently fast performances in the WRC2 category, numerous top-five finishes and impressive further development qualified him for the top job in the Puma. Munster's promotion to the Rally1 category shows just how committed M-Sport Ford is to promoting young talent and supporting them in their rise to the top class.



"It's hard to believe that we're already on our way to Monte Carlo again. It feels as if we only experienced the season finale in Japan yesterday," says M-Sport Team Principal Richard Millener. "We have another breathless preparation behind us, but thanks to our team in Dovenby Hall and elsewhere, we feel ready for the 'Monte'. As always, a really tough WRC race awaits us right at the start. We are relying on the good preparation of Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster. Both should concentrate on the overall picture, because it's important to finish here. In such a long season, consistency will also be important. Thanks to the new points system, we can already collect points during the rally weekend - and that's exactly our goal. We have less pressure than last year, but we still want to perform at the highest level.



Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria (Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1, start number 16); Rally Monte Carlo starts: 5; best WRC2 result: 2nd place (2019, 2020, 2021)



"Our test for the 'Monte' went very well. In changing conditions on the first day, I developed a good feeling for the Puma Hybrid and was very happy to be back in a Rally1 car. Day two was all snow with some tarmac in between. It looks like there won't be too much snow during the rally, but you never know in the mountains - better to be prepared. You should always approach the Rally Monte Carlo with humility and a lot of respect. This is all the more true because this year we are travelling really high up into the Alps, where all kinds of snow and ice could be waiting for us."



Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka (Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1, start number 13);

Rally Monte Carlo starts: 4; best WRC2 Junior result: 3rd place (2022)



"I really enjoyed the test day on snow, even though it's far from certain that we'll find these conditions during the rally - if that happens, we're prepared for it. We covered a lot of valuable kilometres on asphalt and tried out many set-up variants and tyre combinations. We are highly motivated going into the season opener, want to avoid mistakes and reach the finish. If we manage to start the season with a positive result, we can draw on this tailwind for the entire season." (Ford)

