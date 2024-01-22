Hyundai hopes for a strong start to the season

Hyundai Motorsport, based in Alzenau, is aiming for a strong start to the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) with three i20 Rally1s at the season opener, the Rally Monte-Carlo.

Team veteran Thierry Neuville and returning Ott Tänak will be at the wheel of the upgraded Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid to kick off their 2024 season. Hyundai Motorsport's third i20 Rally1 will be driven by Andreas Mikkelsen, with the Norwegian returning to the team after four seasons away.



Hyundai Motorsport is ready to return to competition for its 11th season in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) at the legendary Rallye Monte-Carlo. The treacherous event with mixed conditions will host the opening round of the WRC season for the 44th time in 2024. There is an updated itinerary this year, with the stages and service park returning to the south-eastern French town of Gap, some 300 kilometres away to Monaco.



The mountainous region is also 745 metres above sea level, making it the highest prefecture in France. The higher altitude is likely to make for colder conditions than at recent editions of the Rally Monte-Carlo in recent years. This will bring snow and ice into play, making the tarmac roads more unpredictable and treacherous.



The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team will be represented by three highly experienced teams. The winner of the previous event, Thierry Neuville, will again be supported by co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe as the pair begin their fourth season together. Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja, who will line up alongside the Belgians at every WRC event in 2024, will be looking to celebrate their return to the team with a positive result. Hyundai Motorsport's third and final i20 is another familiar face, Andreas Mikkelsen. With co-driver Torstein Eriksen, the reigning WRC2 champion is aiming for a strong debut in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. All three crews took part in a pre-event test last week to prepare for the conditions of the opening round of the year. This time in the car was particularly valuable for Mikkelsen, who has not competed in the premier class of rallying since the hybrid regulations were introduced in 2022.



The 324.44-kilometre route of the 2024 Rally Monte-Carlo begins with two stages on Thursday evening, adding the threat of sub-zero temperatures and dark skies to the already challenging roads. There will be six tough stages on both Friday and Saturday, but Saturday will be the longest competitive distance of the event at 120.40 kilometres. Three stages on Sunday, including the rally's Power Stage, round off the weekend.



Cyril Abiteboul, President and Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: "We are very much looking forward to returning to the tracks for the 2024 season of the FIA World Rally Championship. Given the itinerary and the current weather outlook, I expect this edition of the Rally Monte-Carlo to be very different to the event we experienced last year. Our aim is to have a clean weekend and maximise the chances of a fresh start. It's a long season and we have two new drivers in the car, Ott and Andreas, so we have to expect that they may need time to find their feet in the difficult conditions. It will also be the first time for everyone to compete with the updated points system, which will add a new dynamic to the event. We hope to perform well and I believe we have everything we need to do just that."



Neuville said: "I am delighted to continue my journey with Hyundai in my eleventh season with the team. They have shown a lot of confidence in me and I have helped them develop the car over the last two years. Our goals for 2024 are to fight hard in both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships. The first step is a good performance in Monte Carlo. It is a challenging event due to the unpredictable weather conditions and the different surface profile, especially on the night stages. We have been competitive there in the past and know what it takes to finish on the podium. This year we will try to achieve the best possible result, hopefully at the front of the field."



The event will be Tänak's 150th WRC start. Tänak said: "The start of the season in Monte-Carlo is always a challenge. This year the event is moving back to the Gap region, so we are expecting mixed and difficult conditions and possibly more snow and ice than in previous seasons. Although we only had one day of testing, we were very lucky with the conditions as we were able to drive on slick tyres as well as wet and icy roads. Overall, the feeling in the car was good and we found a good rhythm. Our goal for the rally itself is to finish on the podium, but of course we will try to achieve the best possible result."



Mikkelsen said: "Coming back from WRC2 to the top rally class is really exciting and it feels really good to be back with Hyundai Motorsport. A completely new car and new regulations create a different environment for me, but I'm ready to take on the challenge. I'm really looking forward to competing in Monte-Carlo this year - it's an exciting rally with so many factors at play. Tyre choice and strategy play a big part in success there, so even if you don't know the car that well and haven't found the maximum pace yet, you can still achieve a good result. I want to finish the rally in the best possible position and after a win here in WRC2 in 2022, I am determined to push until the very last stage to score as many points as possible." (Hyundai)



