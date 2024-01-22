Ogier with Toyota to tenth Monte victory

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota Toyota is aiming for a successful start to the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) with Sébastien Ogier's tenth victory at the famous Rallye Monte-Carlo from 25 to 28 January. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The team is entering the new season with high ambitions, having won a hat-trick of manufacturers', drivers' and co-drivers' titles in each of the last three years. The Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid has been continuously developed and improved to make it even stronger: The engine has been updated to improve low-speed response and the torque curve. Meanwhile, the car looks completely different for the new season thanks to an eye-catching matt black livery.



While the technical regulations remain stable, the WRC scoring system has been radically changed for 2024 to improve the sporting spectacle on the final day of the rallies. Points will now be awarded based on positions at the end of Saturday on a scale of 18-15-13-10-8-6-4-3-2-1, although teams must still reach the finish of the rally on Sunday to receive these points. In a separate classification, all stages on Sunday are summarised and points are awarded on a scale of 7-6-5-4-3-2-1. The Power Stage at the end of the rally remains and offers up to five bonus points.



Toyota will be aiming high at the Rally Monte-Carlo, with a driver line-up that includes Sébastien Ogier, who claimed his record ninth win at the event in 2023, which will once again be held in his home town of Gap in the French Alps. Elfyn Evans was second in the championship last year with three wins, including the final round in Japan, and has a strong record in Monte Carlo in the past, with a best finish of second in 2021. Takamoto Katsuta completes the TGR WRC Challenge programme into the full version.



The Monte-Carlo Rally, the oldest and most famous event on the WRC calendar, is also considered one of the most demanding due to the often changeable weather conditions that can lead to ice and snow on the tarmac roads. The choice of tyre is therefore of crucial importance. An extended range of rubber tyres - some with studs - is available to suit the respective conditions.



The service park is returning to Gap after two years in Monaco itself. The Principality will continue to host the starting ceremony on Thursday afternoon before two night stages closer to Gap. Friday will see a return to three stages just east of Gap, each of which will be run twice either side of the midday service. Saturday follows a similar format with three repeated deciders west of Gap, including the Les Nonières stage last held in 1997.



Sunday's final stage starts in Gap with a third visit to Friday's La Bréole-Selonnet stage, followed by a single pass over the Col du Corobin from Digne-Les-Bains. The Power Stage at the end of the rally leads uphill towards the legendary Col de Turini, before the official prize-giving ceremony takes place on the Casino Square in Monaco.



The Rally Monte-Carlo will also be the WRC debut of the GR Yaris Rally2. Four cars will be in action, entered by four different customer teams: Printsport for Sami Pajari, Burton Racing for Stéphane Lefebvre, ERACE WRT for Bryan Bouffier and Teo Martín Motorsport for Jan Solans. Lefebvre, Bouffier and Solans are all entered to score WRC2 points in the opening round.



In another exciting debut, the Special Edition GR Yaris models of Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä will be unveiled on Thursday at 14:45 before the start of the rally on Casino Square in Monaco.



Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "We have had some fantastic successes in recent seasons and of course we hope to continue this in 2024. We expect an even bigger challenge and it will be even more difficult to win all the titles. Our ultimate goal will be to win the manufacturers' championship again, and if we can also win the drivers' and co-drivers' championships, that would be a really great bonus. Our team is constantly working hard to develop the car over the course of the season and make it a better and better car. With the Rally Monte-Carlo we start with one of the most challenging rallies and I think a good weekend there can really give you a confidence boost. So Elfyn and Taka will be looking to make the best possible start to their season and it's always exciting to see Seb driving with us on his home roads where he has been so strong before. We are also very excited to see the GR Yaris Rally2 in action: After testing we are confident in the car, but only now in competition can we really see what level it is at and gather more feedback for future development."



Elfyn Evans: "It's always exciting to start a new season, especially with the Rally Monte-Carlo. The 2023 season was a nice development for us, which showed that we are on the right track. Of course, we want even more in 2024, but it won't be easy to achieve that. We know that the competition will be tough as always, so we are constantly working as a team to continuously improve and are ready to give our best this season. With the Rally Monte-Carlo moving north again this year, it is much more likely that wintry conditions will be part of the challenge. We had some difficult conditions in our pre-event test, so we were able to practise well, but this rally is all about adapting to the conditions we will face over the weekend."



Sébastien Ogier: "I'm happy to be back at the start of a season after all these years and I'm taking this opportunity with both hands. The last few years have been a lot of fun with the team and we have been able to achieve some good results. I think we want to continue like this for as long as possible and that's the plan for 2024, starting with the Rally Monte-Carlo of course. For me, this is a must and there are high hopes for this first rally. I think it is this rally that you have to respect more than any other as the conditions can be very challenging and therefore there is no guarantee. Numbers are never my main motivation, but if I could take my tenth win at this event, that would be very special."



Takamoto Katsuta: "It's always nice to be back in the mountains around Monte Carlo and ready for the start of a new season. Every year there are more expectations, but I like this pressure and want to fight at the top, so I will try to achieve even better results in 2024. I want to be in the fight for the podium consistently and try to get a first win. I will enjoy it and continue to push my limits and work hard. The engineers are working hard to improve the car and I can feel that everyone at the factory is working hard. That's why I'm confident that we can be even better than last year. The Rally Monte-Carlo is one of the most difficult rallies in terms of the conditions and the difficult tyre choice, but we are up to the challenge." (Toyota)