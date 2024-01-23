Monte Carlo Rally on ServusTV streaming
ServusTV (good knowledge of English required) will switch on for the first time on Thursday, 25 January 2024, in the late evening from 20:30 for the first stage, the 21.01 km long "Thoard". ServusTV will be back at the start on Saturday, 27 January 2024, from 08:00 with SS 9, the 18.79 km long "Esparron". The next broadcast will start on Saturday, 27 January 2024, from 14:00 with the second run of this stage.
At the finale on Sunday, 28 January 2024, ServusTV will switch on with the broadcast of WO 17, the 14.80 km long Power Stage over the legendary Col de Turini from 12:00 noon.