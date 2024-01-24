Peugeot-Gau Monte 2000: "rien ne va plus"

Friday, 21 January 2000, is probably firmly etched in the memory of Sochaux, where Peugeot Motorsport was based at the time. On that day, at the start of the second stage of the Monte Carlo Rally, it was "rien ne va plus"

At the Monte Carlo Rally 2000, Peugeot experienced a disaster that could not have been worse. At the start of the second stage in Gap, the engines of the three ultra-new works-206 WRCs refused to work. At the venue of the central service of the Rally Monte Carlo 2000, in sub-zero temperatures of -5° C, Peugeot suffered a breakdown and a super-blamage in the French Alpine town of Gap. In 1999, Peugeot Sport presented the 206 WRC to the public. Drivers Gilles Panizzi, François Delecour and Marcus Grönholm contested the first year in the World Rally Championship after retiring in 1986.



After the first stage of the 2000 Monte Carlo Rally, Panizzi was in third place in the best 206 on arrival in Gap, Delecour was in fifth place and Grönholm was tenth. For the secret favourite Peugeot, the second day of the 2000 World Rally Championship began with a bang that could not have been worse. Due to a suspected software error in the engine management, the three works Peugeot 206 WRCs broke down in front of the start ramp in Gap early on Friday morning. Two were victims of the cold (-5° C), and the third suffered an interruption between the engine and gearbox. What an embarrassment for the "lions" in the cold Gap. Peugeot had the mockery on its side.



Misunderstanding



"I still don't understand it," explained engineer Michel Nandan, then Technical Director of Peugeot Sport. "In Monte-Carlo, but also in Sweden, we left our test car outside overnight without a cover. We were able to restart it the next morning without any problems."



The Peugeot disaster in Gap is likely to have caused some ridicule, especially as the company from Sochaux had announced before the Monte-Carlo that it would win the manufacturers' world championship title this season. The first WRC points were to be scored at the Monte Carlo Rally.



No damage to image



The recently deceased Corrado Provera, Communications Director of the Group, but also Director of Peugeot Sport, explained at the time: "The public gave us hope with their great sympathy. Of course, what has happened to us and what all this has caused is a source of disappointment. But I don't think it will hurt us in terms of sales of the Peugeot 206 in the year. Also, we never draw parallels between our profits and higher sales or between our losses and a drop in sales. We don't want to mix things up." In 1999, 550,000 Peugeot 206s were sold worldwide. "And none of them had problems with cold starts," says Provera.



The second race took place in Sweden, which was even colder. Peugeot could be heading for another embarrassment there. But this time the unusually low temperatures in Sweden played into the hands of the French. Marcus Grönholm, with his brother-in-law Timo Rautiainen in the co-driver's seat, was able to start the 206 WRC. And Grönholm set off as if there was no tomorrow. He celebrated his first race win and the first triumph for the Peugeot 206 WRC.



The good news at the end: in 2000, Peugeot won the manufacturers' world championship ahead of Ford, Subaru and Mitsubishi. Marcus Grönholm won the drivers' world championship with a five-point lead over Richard Burns.

