Röhrl's last Monte Carlo: "A beautiful round trip"

The season opener of the 1987 World Rally Championship (WRC) was the last Rally Monte Carlo for two-time world champion Walter Röhrl; instead of his fifth victory in Monaco, he finished third.

Walter Röhrl was often referred to as the rally king of Monte Carlo, and not without good reason. The "long man" (1.96 m) from Regensburg won the winter classic four times and with four different makes of car. In 1980, he drove a Fiat Abarth 131 together with his regular co-driver Christian Geistdörfer. In 1982, he drove an Opel Ascona 400. In 1983, the Lancia Rally 037 was his winning car and in 1984 (40 years ago) he drove the Audi Quattro to a fourth victory.



Motorsport events ultimately also serve the image and product promotion of a car manufacturer. In 1987, Audi decided to enter the somewhat bulky 200 Quattro in the World Rally Championship. However, this was not at all to the taste of chauffeur Walter Röhrl. He also made this known somewhat cautiously at the German press conference for the Monte Carlo Rally in the Bad Homburg casino: "We want to see and wait to see how far we can get with the taxi," was Walter Röhrl's key sentence at the time. The message had got through.



It was clear to see that Walter Röhrl was agonising over the 25 stages in the long 200, but he did not hold back. After a cautious start with the fifth-fastest time after the first four decisions, he was in fourth place after the first stage, 1:03 minutes behind the leader Massimo "Miki" Biasion in the Lancia Delta HF 4WD. On the 17.09 km long "St. Leger du Ventoux" stage, he set the third-fastest time for the first time. On the 17th stage, the 25.14-kilometre "Embrum", he finally shone with the fastest time and moved up to third place. Röhrl also had the 19th and 20th stages credited to his best time account. After the second leg and 21 of 26 stages, he had settled into third place (+5:34) behind the two Lancia drivers Juha Kankkunen and Biasion.



Röhrl also won the last three decisions, but remained third, 4:10 minutes behind Biasion, who was given the win by Kankkunen in an act of defiance.



At least Röhrl said goodbye to the Monte Carlo Rally with a podium finish, of which he claimed that a victory in Monte Carlo meant more to him than winning the world championship. But Mr Röhrl was not really satisfied.



In a brief interview in the lift of the then Beach Plaza Hotel in Monaco on the way to the Audi press conference, Röhrl told the author: "That was a nice round trip through the French Maritime Alps." This sentence haunted the German media landscape. It said everything about his assessment of the 200 Audi and was characteristic of him. However, compared to his statement at the press conference, this statement was probably more of an unofficial character. There, Röhrl was all "Audianer" and praised the Audi 200 Quattro as a reliable and strong vehicle, a workhorse.



Hannu Mikkola and Röhrl proved these qualities, reliability and strength of the Audi 200 Quattro, with a one-two victory at the 35th Rally Safari at Easter 1987. After his retirement at the Greek Acropolis Rally, Röhrl retired from the World Rally Championship after 75 events, 14 victories and two world championships.