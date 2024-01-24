Walter Röhrl exclusive: The big Monte interview

Exactly 40 years ago, the German rally legend claimed his fourth and final Monte victory. After Fiat, Opel and Lancia, he won in 1984 in an Audi quattro - 6 weeks after his first contact with four-wheel drive.

In terms of popularity,the Monte Carlo Rally was on a par with the Formula 1 race in the Principality in the 1970s and 1980s. The drivers' endurance talents were put to the test in a rally with different locations before the action got underway in the French mountains.

For Walter Röhrl, winning the Monte was always more important than a world championship title. He was convinced that anyone who was the fastest on snow, ice, wet tarmac, dry tarmac, in sunshine and snowfall, during the day and at night, was the best driver in the world.

With Opel and Lancia, he had to recognise the technical superiority of the all-wheel-drive Audis, and he fought back with all his talent. The analytical Röhrl had long since realised that this battle could not be won in the medium term. So he switched to the Audi camp. Theonly problem was that he had to completely change his driving style, as the understeering quattro wasimpossible to cornerwithout left-hand braking .He had to learn this skill between Christmas and the start of the Monte. Those were stormy days and nights in the Bavarian Forest until the "Lange" and the quattro became friends.

What was it like back then, Walter? What value did the Monte really have in the public eye, and did you really threaten to push the car off a cliff? In his inimitable way, Walter manages to transport us back to the 1980s, to a world in which rallying was wild and adventurous, full of tricks and with a capacity for suffering on the part of the protagonists that is hard to imagine today.

What were you doing 40 years ago today?

I was probably on a road somewhere on the way south. The Monte took 6 days from the start of the ceremony to the finish in Monaco.

Did you really drive across Europe in a racing car back then?

Yes, of course. Thestart was in Bad Homburgin 1984 . We were in the car for 24 hours until all the starters from the various starting points came together in Aix-les-Bains for the actual start. From there we had 6 special stages to Monte Carlo. The next day we set off on the big lap, which meant you were on the road for 40 hours. Then there was a day's break before heading off into the night. The start was at 6 o'clock in the evening, 14 hours or another 800 kilometres later you were at the finish.

An unimaginable process today.

There were lots of different special stages, not like today, where all the stages are driven several times. We travelled the whole of December and January to drive all the special stages at least twice and to write up the notes.

Was it fun to drive the racing car across Europe in normal traffic before the start of the actual rally?

Terrible! There was a time check every four or five hours. You sit there in your bucket seat, can't turn it round and wait. Just what I've experienced on the journey over the years! Munich, Innsbruck, Lake Garda and on and on. Then fog that you couldn't see 20 metres. We almost didn't find the time control in Brescia once.

How did the other road users react to you?

That was the trick of this event with its different starting locations from London to Warsaw to Athens or Lisbon: the whole of Europe was in Monte fever. It must have been 1971 when Björn Waldegård was driving a Porsche 914. There was a drive-through checkpoint in Regensburg on the way from his starting point in Warsaw to Monaco. We drove 30 kilometres to meet him, overtook and took photos. We were really excited! That's why I later had so much sympathy for the fans when I was in his position.

Back to 1984, how did your victory in the Audi go from a sporting perspective?

I hadn't had anything to do with four-wheel drive until then. I had always driven rear-wheel drive cars. Now I was up against three established team-mates who were already in the car for the fourth year. I had six weeks to learn the ropes to some extent.

Your times at the beginning weren't great.

The Audi people laid an egg for me by sending me out on the wrong tyres. Fortunately, I had a friend who drove straight on to the next Audi service after the first 15 cars, 120 kilometres later. On these 120 kilometres ,Stig Blomqvist took 1:28 minutes offme .I thought I was going to tear up my driving licence, but the friend came up to me beaming: "You're the greatest! People were in each other's arms when you drove past. One class faster than everyone else." I ask him where he was standing. Col de Porte, at the top of the pass. Fifth gear, front and rear across the bridge to the centimetre. Up there, the tyre - a narrow spike - worked. Less so down in the slush. I already knew one of the mechanics from training. I was new to the team. I grabbed him by the tie and said: "Hans, if you lie to me - I'll kill you. What's wrong with that?" It turned out that the correct tyres were only fitted to all three other cars as soon as I had left the service zone with start number 1.

And then?

I told our team boss, Mr Gumpert, that I would roll the car onto a precipice and push it off if that happened again. And I did so at a volume and with expressions that everyone within a radius of 100 metres heard. On the next stage, I had the same tyres as everyone else and was one minute ahead. If I don't figure out the tyre thing, I might kill myself and Christian (Geistdörfer, note) as well, because I don't think that's possible, it must be much faster.

From that moment on, you had everything under control, didn't you?

My main motivation to go to Audi was to race against Stig on the same material. Everyone else had been my team-mates at one time or another. Stig was said to be the best four-wheel-drive driver and the fastest man on snow. I wanted to see that for myself. So of course it was all the better.

He was second fastest anyway, you won by over a minute. Hannu Mikkola - also on Audi - was 12 minutes behind.

Stig was good, but he had terrible weaknesses on tarmac. I wasn't worlds faster on snow, but I gave him six or seven seconds on every stage.

In the historical photos, the '84 Monte looks quite poor in snow. Was the four-wheel drive such a big advantage?

It wasn't that dry. In any case, there was30 per cent more snow than in previous years when I drove the Lancia and Opel Ascona. There was snow at the top of theCol de Turini , in the Ardèche, in Burzet. There were really great stages near Gap, 25 kilometres of pure snow.

That means your former colleagues from Lancia had a good excuse as to why they didn't stand a chance against you Audis. I mean: half an hour behind!

It's enough if you have to drive 25 kilometres uphill on a slippery surface without four-wheel drive. In 1982, I drove an Opel against Michèle Mouton in an Audi - in Brazil on gravel. During the first few days, which were flat, always in fourth or fifth gear, I was clearly in the lead. On the last day, we entered a small mountain range, where there were three stages with 15 uphill hairpin bends each. Boom, I was four minutes behind.

How do you see the current Monte?

It's simply very, very different. In my day, you could still tactic. On 4,000 or 5,000 kilometres like in my day, you didn't have to tear everything up on the very first stage. Today, if you don't take the first corner on the last groove, you've already lost. From today's perspective, it is much, much more difficult for good drivers to win. We had more room to manoeuvre. Our cars didn't work so well. It was easy to make mistakes. If we got five out of ten hairpin bends right, we thanked the Lord. Today, everyone drives round the bend with centimetre precision because the cars are so good. Or take the ability to remain faultless for 30 hours in a row. To drive all night. Being able to change gear faster. All mosaic pieces that no longer exist today.

Does that mean you're following the current scene?

Of course I do. You recognise a lot, especially on television. There are obviously only two scenarios: Either you're on the brakes or on the accelerator. It's brutal how fast they drive these days! The normal citizen can't judge how fast they are live on site. The cars are like on rails, while we were still driving diagonally, and every fan has realised, huuuh, that's difficult.

Have you ever tried a modern WRC?

There would have been a chance, but I turned it down. I don't even want to know. It would probably just give me a bad idea. I know myself! It's better not to try it at all. I'd have to know if it's still possible. It wouldn't give me any peace. Fortunately, I've become a bit smarter about it and don't do it at all.

Do you understand that Kalle Rovanperä, as reigning world champion, is doing a part-time programme this year?

Yes, I understand that. Titles have never given me anything. I always wanted to know if I was the fastest. If I once stood for 16 minutes in San Remo, but won 33 of 44 stages, that was fulfilment for me, even if I was only second in the final standings. All I wanted was to drive 5 or 6 rallies a year and possibly win. But titles? I didn't need that. Unlike Kalle Rovanperä, I never had the feeling of being tired. Driving: I already liked that. Kalle has been driving since he was a little boy. It could be that he's empty at the moment. Or the titles don't mean that much to him and he just wants to win where he chooses. He seems to be a bit like me in that respect.

Not forgetting your friend and record world champion Sébastien Ogier, who also only competes where he feels like it.

I like this development. He really wants to win the Monte again this year. It's close to his heart, he takes it completely seriously, no matter how many times he's already won. And he stays at home elsewhere.

Are you rooting for him at the Monte 2024?

Yes. I'm currently recovering from pneumonia and he wrote to me yesterday to tell me how I'm doing. Three days before the start of the Monte, he's interested in my health! You have to imagine that. Sébastien Ogier is agreat guy . He's also driving the way I imagine he should be.