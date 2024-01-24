Solberg goes all out for victory in the Škoda Fabia

by Toni Hoffmann

In the Škoda Motorsport-backed Toksport WRT team, the fast Swede Oliver Solberg is aiming for a top result in the season opener of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Former FIA European Rally Champion Chris Ingram from England will drive a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 for The Racing Factory team. Pepe López, three-time winner of the Spanish Rally Superchampionship, wants to finish on the WRC2 podium again in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 from Mapo Motorsport.



Once again, the FIA World Rally Championship kicks off its season with the tradition-steeped Rallye Monte Carlo. From 25 to 28 January, the crews will be battling for best times and WRC points on 17 special stages (SS) covering a total of 324 kilometres in the Maritime Alps north of the Principality. They could encounter a wide variety of road conditions, from bone-dry tarmac and damp roads to ice and snow. Swedish rising star Oliver Solberg and his British co-driver Elliott Edmondson are among the hottest contenders for victory in the WRC2 category in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2.



At this year's edition of the rally classic, Chris Ingram will also be chasing points for the WRC2 championship in a Škoda Fabia. The 2019 FIA European Champion and his co-driver Hannah McKillop will take to the start ramp in a Fabia RS Rally2 run by Portuguese team The Racing Factory. The British duo will be competing against, among others, three-time winner of the Spanish Rally Superchampionship Pepe López, who will also be driving a Fabia RS Rally2 entered by Mapo Motosport from Spain with his co-driver David Vázquez. Last year, the two Iberians finished the Rally Monte Carlo in third place in the WRC2 classification.



Oliver Solberg is one of the favourites to win the 2024 Rally Monte Carlo. The Swede will start the 2024 season as part of the partnership between Škoda Motorsport and Team Toksport WRT and will be aiming for the WRC2 world title at the wheel of a Fabia RS Rally2 from Team Toksport WRT together with his British co-driver Elliot Edmondson.



Unlike Ingram, however, Solberg has not chosen the Monte Carlo Rally as one of the events where he can score WRC points. The WRC2 regulations stipulate that each driver is only eligible to score points at seven of the 13 rallies on the WRC calendar. Which rallies a driver chooses is entirely up to him. "The Monte Carlo Rally is completely unpredictable in terms of its conditions," explains the 22-year-old Swede. "I just want to be able to enjoy this traditional event and drive as fast as possible without any pressure. My WRC title mission will therefore only start at the second round of the season: my home rally in Sweden."



In his assault on the Monte victory, the son of former FIA World Rally Champion Petter Solberg will be up against 28 competitors and their cars from six manufacturers in the RC2 class. A total of 13 crews are relying on the qualities of a Škoda rally car. 22 Rally2 starters have nominated the 'Monte' - unlike Solberg - for WRC points in the WRC2 classification. Meanwhile, one of the fastest Škoda drivers of the recent past has left the RC2 class: Andreas Mikkelsen from Norway. The reigning WRC2 World Champion, who won the 2023 title at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 run by Toksport WRT, has moved up to the top class called Rally1.



The 2024 season kicks off on Thursday evening (25 January) in front of the world-famous casino in Monte Carlo with the start of two special stages covering around 46 kilometres through the night. Six more special stages will follow on Friday and Saturday. Sunday has three stages in store. The teams will complete a total of 324 kilometres in the competition for the best times.



Did you know that ...

... the Monte Carlo Rally was held for the first time in 1911? This makes it the event with the longest tradition on the current WRC calendar and one of the oldest rally events of all.

... the event was originally created to attract tourists to Monaco during the less attractive winter months? Until 1998, the participants drove in rallies from starting points all over Europe and even North Africa to a common meeting point in Monte Carlo or France. The actual rally then started there.

... the right choice of tyres can make the difference between victory and defeat at the Monte Carlo Rally? The teams have to complete three special stages before they reach a service point. Only the four mounted tyres plus a maximum of two spare wheels are available to them. In theory, the entire rally runs exclusively on tarmac. However, it is not uncommon for snow to cover at least part of the route, while other sections are icy, wet or completely dry. The choice of tyres is therefore usually a compromise. Some drivers can handle this better than others.

... sometimes unusual tyre combinations are used? Occasionally a driver uses winter tyres with studs and almost treadless variants at the same time in order to be equipped for the most varied road conditions. (Škoda)

