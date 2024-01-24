Tänak grabs first shakedown in 2024

Hyundai returnee Ott Tänak has unofficially set the first fastest time at the Rally Monte Carlo in the shakedown at the season opener of the 2024 World Rally Championship.

Ott Tänak, still in the Ford Puma Rally1 in 2023, has now set the first, albeit unofficial, scent of 2024 in the shakedown at the Rally Monte Carlo, the traditional season opener of the World Rally Championship, in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. He recorded the fastest time of 2:00.4 minutes on the 3.28 km long, snow- and ice-free tarmac track and was just a tenth of a second faster than his title rival and runner-up Elfyn Evans in the now black-painted Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

His old and new Hyundai team-mate Thierry Neuville lined up in third place, seven tenths of a second behind, two tenths of a second ahead of the Toyota part-time driver and last year's winner Sébastien Ogier, who is aiming for another new record, his tenth triumph in the glamorous principality on the Côte d'Azur.

Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota/2:03.6 minutes), Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai/2:05.6) and the two Ford Puma drivers Grégoire Munster (2:05.9) and Adrien Fourmaux (2:06.6) round off the squad of Rally1 drivers in the next places.

The queen of rallies will start on Thursday, 25 January 2024, at 16:52 in front of the famous Casino Monte Carlo. On the way to the central service centre in the French Alpine town of Gap in the evening, the first two of the 17 stages will be completed in the dark at 20:35 and 21:58.