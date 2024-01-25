Olivier Burri - the Swiss "Monte" veteran

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Burri/Facebook Olivier Burri, now a trim 60 years old, is contesting his 26th Monte Carlo Rally, and this time Burri from Belprahon (BE) has opted for a Škoda Fabia Evo with start number 35. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Burri has an important reason for repeatedly competing in the oldest and most famous rally in the world: "There's never a dull moment at the Monte Carlo Rally," is his credo, which you simply have to believe.



Wednesday, 21 January 1993, a date that Burri is likely to remember well. It was the finish of the Monte Carlo Rally, back then still at the famous Casino Monte Carlo. Together with Christophe Hofmann in the hot co-driver's seat of the powerful Ford Sierra RS Cosworth, he fought his way to seventh place in the traditional opening round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), directly behind the German Armin Schwarz in the works Mitsubishi Lancer. It was the best result to date for a Swiss driver in the glamorous principality on the Côte d'Azur. "I'm more than happy to have fought for this place among the top drivers," Burri told Automobil Revue. The four-time Swiss champion repeated this result in 1997 in the Subaru Impreza 555 WRC.



Otherwise, he competed in his favourite rally with many rally cars and manufacturers. In 1991, he contested his first Monte Carlo Rally in a Ford Sierra Cosworth.



His list of events is long. Here is an extract in alphabetical order: Fiat Grande Punto, Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Ford Escort WRC, Ford Fiesta S2000, Ford Fiesta R5, Ford Sierra RS Cosworth, Hyundai i20 Rally2, Mitsubishi Lancer, Peugeot 206 WRC, Peugeot 307 WRC, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Corolla WRC, Škoda Fabia Rally2, Subaru Impreza N12, Subaru Impreza N14, Subaru Impreza 555 WRC, VW Polo GTI R5.



At his last Rally Monte Carlo in 2023, he finished 59th overall in the Hyundai i20 Rally2. A certain improvement should be possible this year in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo. One thing should already be true: He certainly won't be bored.

