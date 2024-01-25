Hunting season opens with new points mode

The 92nd Rally Monte Carlo opened the new season of the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) with a new points system on Thursday at 16:52 in front of the famous Monte Carlo Casino.

From Thursday, 25 January 2024, the World Rally Championship will be counted differently. There is a new scoring system. This means that points will be awarded for the TOP 10 at the end of Saturday according to the 18-15-13-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 scheme, provided that the participants also finish in the classification on Sunday. Sunday, which has been rather dull so far, will be spiced up a little. In the Sunday classification, points will also be awarded to the seven best drivers according to the 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 formula. The additional bonus points up to fifth place (5-4-3-2-1) in the final Power Stage will remain. This means that the overall winner can continue to collect 30 points per rally with the three classifications.



68 of the 75 registered teams started the traditional season opener. Old rally hands can remember 200 or more teams at the queen of rallies, but it's been a long, long time. The entourage set off from the glamorous principality on the Côte d'Azur towards the French Maritime Alps near Digne-les-Bains, where the first of the 17 stages will be completed in the dark at 20:35 and 21:58. Then it's off to the central service in Gap, the birthplace of last year's winner Sébastien Ogier, who took his first of nine victories 15 years ago in the Peugeot 207 S2000 and is flirting with a tenth triumph this year.



Eight-time champion Ogier explained at the start: "It's always special for me to be here. It's a beautiful place that I love. I enjoy this atmosphere. The pressure always increases at the start of every season. The stages are beautiful and it's always a great challenge. Even if I have a good track record, that doesn't give me any guarantees at the beginning. We're starting from scratch and I'm expecting another challenging weekend. If the motivation wasn't there, I wouldn't be here. I'm enjoying driving this fantastic car. It's so much fun, especially driving on the roads of my youth."



As in 2023, Ogier will again contest a selected part-time programme in the (this time black) Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 like double world champion Kalle Rovanperä, who did not compete in Monaco. As a result, her team-mate, runner-up Elfyn Evans in the Toyota, will be the first car to take to the tracks, which are still free of snow and ice, but this could change quickly.

