Evans wins the "Monte" season opener

Runner-up Elfyn Evans in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 won the opening round of the 92nd Rally Monte Carlo, the traditional opening round of the 2024 World Championship.

After the two night stages on Thursday, Evans had already opened up a clear lead of 15.1 seconds over Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. "It's a bit difficult for me to judge our pace properly. The conditions were very different," explained the first leader in 2024.

Neuville said: "Everything is okay. We had a few small problems, nothing major. Let's wait and see."

21.6 seconds behind him in third place was Evans' interim team-mate Sébastien Ogier, who had spent the night as leader in his home town of Gap last year. "It really wasn't easy today. We were expecting less favourable conditions. We had a good rhythm," said the nine-time Monte record holder Ogier.

He was followed by Hyundai returnee Ott Tänak (+ 22.8), Adrien Fourmaux (+ 39.0) in the Ford Puma, Takamoto Katsuta (+46.3) in the third Toyota, Grégoire Munster (+ 1:06.0) in the second Puma and Andreas Mikkelsen (+ 1:08.8) in the third Huyndai.