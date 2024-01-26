Monte Carlo 1987: Leader Kankkunen takes revenge

In an act of defiance, Juha Kankkunen gave his Lancia team-mate Massimo Biasion his first victory in the season opener at the 55th Rally Monte Carlo at the behest of the top.

It used to be said that the Monte Carlo Rally was decided on the "Col de Turini". Over the years, this pass has become a cult, a legend. On the 1607 metre high pass in the Maritime Alps above Monaco between France and Italy, it was not only the drivers who fought a battle, albeit for seconds. This pilgrimage site for spectators, which was hermetically sealed off to all vehicles the day before and could only be reached on foot, was often the scene of battles between the French and Italians. They would fight snowball battles there for hours on end, assuming it stayed that way.

It was sometimes said that the pilot who was the fastest on the "Turini" was also the eventual winner. In 1987, however, the awarding of victory was strongly dictated from the outside.

Cesare Fiorio, the team boss at Lancia at the time, wanted to defuse the battle for victory between his protégés Juha Kankkunen and Massimo "Miki" Biasion in the Delta HF 4WD and thus save the prestigious "Monte" victory for Lancia, albeit with the ulterior motive that an Italian should be the winner. The last Italian winner was Sandro Munari in a Lancia Stratos in 1977. Before the final stage, Fiorio issued the order that whoever set the fastest time on the "Col de Turini" would win.

Juha Kankkunen started the 23rd stage, the "Turini", as the leader with a lead of 1:06 minutes over his team partner Biasion. He really pushed himself to the limit on the 22.53 km long decision around midday on 22 January 1987, he wanted to win this rally. But Biasion was even faster than him, taking 17 seconds off second-fastest Kankkunen with his best time. The Finn's lead over the Italian shrank to 49 seconds.

While Walter Röhrl set the fastest time on the remaining three stages of his last Monte Carlo Rally, which he had won four times with four different car manufacturers, in the powerful Audi 200 Quattro 200, but ultimately remained third, the duel between Kankkunen and Biasion came to a head. Although Kankkunen knew that he was not allowed to win after the Fiorio favours because of Biasion's "Turini" time, he was secretly hoping for a mishap on the part of his team-mate.

With a lead of 1:05 minutes over Biasion, Kankkunen started the 23.63 km long final decision as the leader. He didn't even think about taking his foot off the accelerator. However, 500 metres before the end of this stage, Kankkunen pulled over to the side of the road and waited, he waited for Biasion, whom he let pass there. Kankkunen made his anger clearly visible, which was also captured on TV. Kankkunen's credo at the time: "You don't do that to Mr Juha Kankkunen." Because of this defiant reaction, he not only lost 2:21 minutes on Röhrl's best time and 2.04 minutes on Biasion, but he also gave Biasion the victory in his own way, almost as if he had been ordered to do so.

Team boss Cesare Fiorio is said to have raged like a fury over this Kankkunen action and the associated exposure of Lancia. Biasion had not won this rally on its own merits, but because Kankkunen had demonstratively stopped at the end of the last stage, which was visible on television.

To crown this demonstration, Kankkunen stayed away from the obligatory winner's press conference and was excused by Fiorio with "health" problems, which hardly anyone believed. Kankkunen was furious, after all, a victory at the Monte Carlo Rally is one of the greatest successes.