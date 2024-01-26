The premier class of rally sport on SPORT1

On free-to-air TV on SPORT1: All the stages of the new season of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) on Sunday evening in comprehensive highlights.

SPORT1 will cover all 13 stages of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season with an in-depth highlights magazine on Sunday evening, starting with a summary of the Rally Monte-Carlo on Sunday at 20:00.

André Schmidt, Managing Director of Toyota Deutschland GmbH: "We are delighted to be able to contribute as a sponsor of the highlight magazine on SPORT1 so that as many fans in Germany as possible can follow the action in the WRC."

Good news for all rally fans: the World Rally Championship will continue to have its home on SPORT1 free-to-air TV with a one-hour highlight magazine on Sunday evenings. All 13 stages of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season will be presented here. Who will end up at the top of the podium after Finnish defending champion Kalle Rovanperä will not contest a full season? Welshman Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville from Belgium, who finished second and third respectively last year, are among those hoping to win the world title. The 2019 world champion, Ott Tänak from Estonia, is also among the favourites.

The "premier class of rally sport" traditionally kicks off with the Rally Monte-Carlo, and SPORT1 will show the highlights of the course in the French Maritime Alps with the podium in Monte-Carlo on Sunday at 20:00 with commentator Christian Glück, who will accompany the entire WRC season on the microphone. Germany will also be part of the rally calendar this season with the Central Europe Rally, when the powerful cars will be on the road in Lower Bavaria, the Czech Republic and Austria from 31 October to 3 November. SPORT1 will show the highlights on Sunday, 3 November. In 2023, Kalle Rovanperä was crowned world champion on this track (all broadcast times in the overview).

André Schmidt, Managing Director of Toyota Deutschland GmbH: "A unique success story"

"Since returning to the World Rally Championship in 2017, Toyota has been writing a unique success story - most recently with the triple of drivers', co-drivers' and manufacturers' titles," says André Schmidt, Managing Director of Toyota Deutschland GmbH, which supports the programme as a partner. "Our customers also benefit from this: Thanks to the experience gained from motorsport, we can make our cars better and better. We are delighted that, as a sponsor of the highlight magazine programme on SPORT1, we can contribute to ensuring that as many fans in Germany as possible can follow the action in the WRC."

Rule change enhances Sunday

The WRC promises another exciting competition in 2024, which is set to become even more attractive thanks to a rule change in the points system. In future, more points will be awarded on Sunday. In addition, only three hybrid drives are now permitted per car and season, compared to nine previously. A total of eight Rally1 cars will be on the grid, including the Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport teams. There will also be 24 Rally2 cars. Eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier, who will share the third Toyota works car with Rovanperä, will also be taking part. Frenchman Ogier is dreaming of his next victory in Monte-Carlo.

13 stops around the globe on the season calendar, including Germany

From January to the end of November, the 52nd edition of the FIA World Rally Championship has a total of 13 stops on the programme in a wide variety of road and weather conditions around the globe. After the start on the challenging tracks around Monte-Carlo, which SPORT1 will summarise on Sunday, 28 January at 20:00, the action continues with stops in Sweden, Kenya (Safari Rally), Croatia, Portugal and Sardinia, before the high-speed rallies on gravel await in Poland, Latvia and Finland. The programme then continues with the "Acropolis Rally Greece" and the rally in Chile. Fans at home will be able to follow the action at the "Central European Rally" in Lower Bavaria, the Czech Republic and Austria and watch the highlights on free-to-air TV on SPORT1 on 3 November. As in the previous year, the season finale will be held in Japan.

The upcoming WRC broadcast times on the SPORT1 platforms: