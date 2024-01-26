SS 5: Evans controls Rally Monte Carlo

The first Friday loop of the 92nd Rally Monte Carlo ended with a double lead for Toyota. Runner-up Elfyn Evans in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 returned to the central service in the French Alpine town of Gap after the three decisions on Friday morning. Eight-time world champion and last year's winner Sébastien Ogier, who is aiming for another record in his renewed part-time programme with a possible tenth victory in the glamorous principality on the Côte d'Azur, reached his home town of Gap in second place (+10.2) in the second Toyota.

Leader Evans explained: "It's complicated. I have improved a little. The grip is not good when it's frozen, but it's good when it's dry."

Ogier said: "I've had a bit of trouble so far. I'm having a complicated weekend, but I'm trying to do my best."

With his first fastest time on the fifth stage, Ogier pushed Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 from second to third place by 13.8 seconds. Neuville's reason for the loss of place: "At the end of the stages I had a lot of ice in my notes. I was too cautious because it was drier than expected in the end. My notes showed ice everywhere!"

He was followed by his old and new team-mate Ott Tänak with a gap of 16.5 seconds. "Our information was pretty good. The frozen sections were a bit different, but it wasn't bad," said Tänak.

So far, Adrien Fourmaux is happy with his return to the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1. He finished in fifth place, 1:04.3 minutes behind Tänak, just 3.3 seconds behind.

Spaniard Pepe Lopez in a Škoda Fabia RS leads WRC2 in P8, just four tenths of a second ahead of Russian Nicolay Gryazin, who is competing under Latvian licence, and 5.2 seconds ahead of Frenchman Yohan Rossel, both in a Citroën C3 Rally2.

The first leg ends after eight of 17 stages at around 19:30 in Gap.