Stage 1: Toyota double with Evans ahead of Ogier

Toyota finishes the first leg of the 92nd Rally Monte Carlo, the opening round of the 2024 World Championship, on Friday evening with two GR Yaris Rally1s in the lead, Elfyn Evans ahead of Sébastien Ogier.

Toyota, defending champion among the manufacturers, made an almost perfect start to the new season of the World Rally Championship at the legendary Rally Monte Carlo. Toyota finished the first of three stages with a one-two lead under vice-champion Elfyn Evans and part-time driver Sébastien Ogier in the two GR Yaris Rally1 cars. After eight of 17 stages, all of which were free of snow and ice, last year's winner Ogier, who is aiming for his tenth triumph in the Mediterranean, has closed in on his team-mate Evans, who has led since the start, and is now just 4.5 seconds behind Evans.

The leader Evans reported: "This rally is never easy. It was really difficult to recognise the conditions on the road. We had a lot of information that didn't add up."

Eight-time title winner Ogier is now sticking with Evans: "Complicated today. More slippery than in the morning with a lot of mud. I'm glad I managed to get close tonight. Tomorrow should be a nice day."

11.6 seconds behind him, Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 took the final place on the day's podium. "I'm just happy to be here. The morning wasn't so great, but the afternoon was. We will try to have a better day tomorrow," said Neuville.

His old and new team-mate Ott Tänak was already 1:13.6 minutes behind in fourth place. "We are through. It was an exhausting day today. Our rhythm wasn't so good. Let's wait and see what happens tomorrow," said Tänak.

Adrien Fourmaux can be satisfied with his comeback in the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1. He finished 1:38.0 minutes behind in fifth place, ahead of Andreas Mikkelsen (+2:58.9) on his return to the Hyundai cockpit. "The last stage in the dark was pretty tough. I found it difficult to find my rhythm and confidence," said M-Sport full-time driver Fourmaux.

Tight race



In the WRC2 classification, the contenders for victory were pretty close together, with three drivers within 4.9 seconds of each other. On arrival in Gap, the Russian Nicolay Gryazin (with Latvian licence) in P8 in the Citroèn C3 Rally2 edged out the previously leading Spaniard Pepe Lopez in the Skoda Fabia RS by 1.3 to take the honours. Frenchman Yohan Rossel in the second Citroèn followed with a gap of 4.9 seconds in third place in WRC2.