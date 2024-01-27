SS 11: Neuville breaks Toyota duo and leads

Thierry Neuville took the lead in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 midway through the second leg of the 92nd Rally Monte Carlo, the traditional opening round of the 2024 World Championship (WRC).

On the tenth of 17 stages of the famous Monte Carlo Rally, East Belgian Thierry Neuville, who has been with the Koreans for eleven years since the start of Hyundai's WRC involvement, overtook the previously leading Toyota duo of Elfyn Evans and Sébastien Ogier. By the middle of the second of three stages, the new leader Neuville had established a lead of 5.1 seconds over the Welshman Evans.

Neuville, the 2020 Monte winner, explained: "Sometimes I really struggled to understand the notes and hesitated. I lost some time as a result. Towards the end, my notes were a bit too conservative. We did what we could."

The dethroned Evans (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) found no explanation for his loss of the lead: "I don't think the tyres made a difference this morning. It's getting dirtier and dirtier. We have no more problems with the car."

Lurking 2.6 seconds behind Evans was his team-mate Sébastien Ogier, who won last year's event and is still aiming to win the Queen of the Rallies for a record tenth time. Eight-time title winner Ogier admitted: "Of course we would have liked to have lost a little less time this morning, but that's the way it is. We will try to do better later on."

With a gap of 1:18.6 minutes to his team-mate Neuville, Ott Tänak consolidated his fourth place ahead of Adrien Fourmaux (+2:06.4) in the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1.

In the WRC2 classification, Nicolay Gryazin in P9 in the Citroën C3 Rally2 stabilised his lead by 5.9 seconds ahead of Pepe Lopez in the Skoda Fabia RS and 14.5 seconds ahead of his Citroën colleague Yohan Rossel.