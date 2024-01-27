Monte Carlo 1989: Fatal accident involving Alex Fiorio

One of the darkest chapters of the Monte Carlo Rally was written on 23 January 1989. The Italian Alex Fiorio lost control of the Lancia and killed the Swedes Lars-Erik Torph and Bertil-Rune Rehnfeldt.

The Rally Monte Carlo, which normally opens the World Rally Championship season, was the second of 13 championship rounds in 1989 after the Rally Sweden (6 to 8 January). 24 stages over 613 kilometres were the sporting criteria for the 57th edition of the world's oldest rally.

After the four decisions of the first leg on Sunday, including the shortened classic "Burzet", the 30-kilometre "Chateau Boulogne" stage in the Ardèche opened the second leg on Monday morning from 10:30 a.m., which led back to Monaco. It was a sunny Monday, over which a large cloud of sadness soon settled.

On the fifth stage of the Monte Carlo Rally, Fiorio lost control of his ToTip Lancia Delta Integrale and crashed into a group of spectators at almost 150 km/h. The Swedish driver was among them. Among them were the Swedish driver Lars-Erik Torph and his co-driver Bertil-Rune Rehnfeldt, who both died at the scene of the accident. Three other spectators were injured, some of them seriously. Fiorio and his co-driver Luigi Pirollo survived the accident completely unharmed.

Torph did not take part in the 1989 Monte Carlo Rally, but this time acted as a so-called ice spy to help his Swedish rally colleague Fredrik Skoghag with pacenotes on icy surfaces. Torph, who was engaged to well-known co-driver Tina Thörner and had been rumoured to be a future Audi works driver, and Rehnfeldt took advantage of a break and attended the fifth decision, the first of ten stages on the second leg, as spectators - a fatal decision.

The Italian driver Alex Fiorio, the then 23-year-old son of the former Lancia sports director and later Ferrari sports director Cesare Fiorio, lost control of his Lancia Delta HF Integrale. Fiorio attempted to intercept the car and steered into an embankment on the right-hand side, which forced the vehicle back onto the narrow tarmac track, with the result that Fiorio flew off the track to the left and down an embankment at 150 km/h in the subsequent right-hand bend. He hit a group of spectators including Lars-Erik Torph and Rune Rehnfeldt, who succumbed to their fatal injuries at the scene of the accident. Witnesses later stated that Fioro had hit a pothole, causing him to lose control of the Lancia.

Skoghag withdrew from the event. However, the rally continued. The Lancia team, however, continued the rally and even managed a triple victory with Miki Biasion, Didier Auriol and Bruno Saby, with much mourning. The only sign of mourning was the fact that Lancia decided not to take part in the award ceremony.

"We very much regret this accident. It hits me particularly hard, of course, because the accident was caused by my son," Fiorio would later explain to the press in Monaco. "But we also have to recognise that it was a very unfortunate accident. We and everyone know that motorsport is dangerous. Such accidents are unpredictable and cannot be avoided." His son Alex was not prepared to comment.

"That was a huge blow for motorsport. We mourn and sympathise with the families," said Huschke von Hanstein, the then President of the Automobilclub von Deutschland (AvD), the organiser of the German circuit and the Bad Homburg venue.

"Motorsport experienced a very sad chapter here," said Jacky Ickx, a member of the Automobile Club of Monaco.

Fiorio continued the season later and, as in the previous year, was runner-up at the end of the 1989 season, but again failed to achieve a single victory despite four podium finishes.

Fiorio left Lancia at the end of 1990 and drove for various teams in the championship until 1995. During this time, he also won the Cyprus Rally, a round of the European Rally Championship, three times in succession. However, he did not achieve any top placings in the World Rally Championship. He contested his last World Rally Championship round in Australia in 2002. In the same year, he finished fifth in the then 1000 Lakes Rally in Finland in a Mitsubishi Lancer and won the production car class. He was involved in the Italian rally championship until 2007, when he finally retired from active motorsport at the end of the year.