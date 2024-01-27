Stage 2: Neuville starts the finale as leader

Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai i20 Rally1 will start the first finale of the 2024 World Rally Championship at the 92nd Rally Monte Carlo as the leader ahead of last year's winner Sébastien Ogier in the Toyota RG Yaris Rally1.

Thierry Neuville, the winner of the Queen of the Rallies in 2020, and Sébastien Ogier, who has won nine times in the principality on the Côte d'Azur and most recently last year, are the two rivals for victory at the 92nd Rally Monte Carlo. After 14 almost snow- and ice-free stages in the Maritime Alps in the Hautes Alpes department, Neuville set five fastest times to open up a narrow lead of 3.3 seconds over eight-time champion Ogier, who also posted five fastest times.

Neuville was delighted with his slight advantage: "The last stage went really well for us. It was perfect. We really have a completely different car this year, unbelievable." Neuville had started Saturday's final stage just eight tenths of a second behind Ogier and then converted this into a lead of 3.3 seconds over Ogier. Three stages over 52.12 kilometres are the final sporting criteria on Sunday.

Ogier also praised the final stage of the second leg: "That was indeed a very special stage. It looks like we still have a big day ahead of us tomorrow." This day will end shortly after midday on Sunday with the short version of the famous Col de Turini as the final power stage.

Elfyn Evans and the Rally Monte Carlo just can't seem to find each other. The three-time vice-champion in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 led until the tenth stage and then had to leave the battle for the sceptre to Ogier and Neuville. On Saturday late afternoon, he finished in third place with a 34.9-second lead. Evans was looking for an explanation: "The afternoon was not the one we had hoped for. The feeling wasn't there, but that's the way it is. Tomorrow, with the new format, it's a bit like the start of a new day and we have to approach it like that."

Ott Tänak, the old and new team-mate of the day's winner Neuville, was 1:37.6 minutes behind in fourth place, 57.4 seconds ahead of Adrien Fourmaux in the Ford Puma Rally1. Fourmaux's team-mate Grégoire Munster had to retire from the rally prematurely on the twelfth decision.

Let's take a quick look at the new points system, which only comes into effect if everyone who finished on Saturday also finishes on Sunday. Accordingly, the 18 maximum points go to Neuville ahead of Ogier (15 points), Evans (13), Tänak (10) and Fourmaux (10), counting down to tenth place (1 point) for Yohan Rossel (WRC2/Citroën C3 Rally2). On Sunday, additional points will be awarded to the seven best drivers (7-6-5-4-3-2-1) for the third stage plus the usual bonus points (5-4-3-2-1) on the Power Stage.

Nicolay Gryazin (Citroën C3 Rally2) secured the WRC2 classification in P8, just two tenths of a second ahead of Pepe Lopez in the Škoda Fabia RS and 12.8 seconds ahead of Rossel. Swiss Monte veteran Olivier Burri finished 16th overall (+25:27.0) and ninth in RC2 in his Škoda Fabia Evo.

By the way: Eight nations finished in the top 10.