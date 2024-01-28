Neuville dethrones Monte king Ogier

The Hyundai Motorsport team based in Alzenau, Lower Franconia, wins the Monte Carlo Rally for the second time since 2020, Thierry Neuville dethrones Monte king Sébastien Ogier with his second triumph.

East Belgian Thierry Neuville (35), who has been a permanent fixture in the South Korean squad for eleven years since the start of Hyundai's involvement in the World Rally Championship (WRC), has made a perfect start to the new WRC season from his perspective in the Hyundai i20 Rally1. After a bitterly fought duel for the prestigious victory in the glamorous principality on the Côte d'Azur with last year's winner Sébastien Ogier, who narrowly missed out on his record tenth triumph in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Neuville climbed to the top step of the podium for the second time since 2020, only to hear the familiar phrase "Nice to see you here" from the mouth of Prince Albert II.

After 17 fairly snow- and ice-free tarmac stages in the French Maritime Alps, Neuville, who took the lead for the first time on the tenth stage, beat Toyota part-time driver Ogier by 16.1 seconds to take the honours with his 20th full WRC victory.

Neuville was beaming with the sun in the blue Mediterranean sky: "I have no words, to be honest. It was just a fantastic weekend. I felt really good in the car. The whole team did an incredible job and I think the whole package worked great. I'm really very happy, it was a very positive weekend. The car was excellent."

Ogier, who had laid a good friend to rest during the week, said: "It was an excellent battle with Thierry. He was very fast this weekend. It was a bit of a rollercoaster in terms of emotions for me this week. At first I had a lot of trouble, especially on Friday. It was difficult to say goodbye to a good friend on Monday. It's never a good time for that, but it was so sudden."

Vice-champion Elfyn Evans, who wrote his own Monte story by leading the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 until the tenth stage, was then forced to retire and finished 45.2 seconds behind in last place on the podium. Evans admitted his own mistakes: "We weren't fast enough to win this event. The potential was there, but we had problems on Saturday afternoon. Everything was fine here."

Ott Tänak, who returned to Alzenau after a one-year intermezzo with M-Sport Ford, will need a few more practice sessions for his new sports car, the Hyundai i20 Rally1, after his spin on Friday in order to return to his old form with success. He finished fourth in the season opener, 1:59.8 minutes behind his victorious colleague Neuville. The 2019 world champion was not entirely satisfied: "We are fourth. It wasn't an easy rally and there was a lot to learn. We'll see what we can do in Sweden, it will be another adventure."

Adrien Fourmaux delivered a solid performance under the motto "mission accomplished" on his return to the cockpit of the Ford Puma Rally1 with fifth place (+3:36.9). Fourmaux stated: "I'm really happy to be at the arrival of this rally and in Turini. There are obviously things to improve, but I think it was a very good rally. For a return, it's very good and very positive."

Defending champion Kalle Rovanperä opted not to start the season opener as part of his part-time programme. He will compete again in Sweden.

For the first time, the three-part points system will be used, with the top 10 scoring 18-15-13-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 (if they finish) by the end of the second stage (Saturday evening), the new Sunday classification with points (7-6-5-4-3-2-1) for the seven best finishers on the third stage and bonus points for the Power Stage (5-4-3-2-1). Here, however, you have to rely on the official evaluation of the wrc.com portal, because it does not list an explicit evaluation for Sunday for its own points calculation. Insiders give the new mode little chance of survival.

With this mode, Neuville scored the maximum 30 points ahead of Ogier (24) and Evans (21) and the perfect start for 2024. Among the manufacturers, defending champion Toyota started the new season as the leader with 46 points and just one point ahead of Hyundai. M-Sport Ford scored 19 points.

WRC2 was a very close story at the end. The previously leading Spaniard Pepe Lopez in the Škoda Fabia RS at Turini lost his victory by 4.0 seconds to local favourite Yohan Rossel in the Citroën C3 Rally2. Nicolay Gryazin finished third, 15.4 seconds behind in another Citroën.

Swiss Monte veteran Olivier Burri in a Škoda Fabia Evo finished his 26th start among the 68 teams that started in 15th place overall (+30:46.6) and seventh place in WRC2.

Final standings after 17 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 3:09:30,9 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 16,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 45,2 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Hyundai + 1:59,8 5 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 3:36,9 6 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Hyundai + 5:34,6 7 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 8:28,5 8 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 10:29,8 9 Lopez/Vasguez (E), Škoda + 10:33,8 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (LT), Citroën + 10:45,2

Drivers' Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5) 30 2 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4) 24 3 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2) 21 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1) 15 5 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0) 11 6 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3) 9 7 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0) 6 8 Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0) 3 9 Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0) 2 10 Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1) 1