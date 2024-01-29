Fourmaux starts the season with P5 in Monte Carlo

Adrien Fourmaux started the new season with a solid performance in fifth place at the 92nd Rally Monte, the traditional opening round of the world championship.

On their way to fifth place, Adrien Fourmaux/Alexander Coria set a third-fastest special stage time in the Puma Hybrid Rally1. Grégoire Munster/Louis Louka remained close to their team-mates for a long time on their debut in the Puma Hybrid Rally1. Both M-Sport Ford turbo-hybrid all-wheel drive cars proved to be as fast as they were reliable at the Rally Monte Carlo.

M-Sport Ford made a successful start to the new season of the World Rally Championship at the Rally Monte Carlo. The Ford team brought both Puma Hybrid Rally1 cars to the finish line. Fifth place for Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria means that the British team also has valuable WRC points to its name after the season opener.

Both Fourmaux/Coria and their team-mates Grégoire Munster/Louis Louka, who finished in 20th place, set an impressive pace in the Maritime Alps and always found the right balance between caution and attack in the demanding season opener. Due to the unusually warm weather, there was unusually little snow and ice on the special stages (SS) at this year's edition of the Monte. Nevertheless, the crews in the cockpit had to deal with a tricky alternation of damp and frozen roads - the right choice of tyres was correspondingly important on all four days of the rally.

Adrien Fourmaux was as fast as he was clever and faultless throughout the entire event. With an outstanding fifth place and a total of eleven WRC points, he was rewarded for an almost perfect start to the season. Right after the start of the "Queen of Rallies" on Thursday evening, the Frenchman had established himself in fifth position. On Friday morning, he was even in fourth place at one point and finally finished the stage in fifth place.

On his full-time return to the premier class, he got to grips with the Ford Rally1 car perfectly, consistently finishing in the top five on the special stages and making people sit up and take notice with the third-fastest time on the fifth special stage (SS). The 28-year-old subsequently secured his position and cleverly controlled the lead over Andreas Mikkelsen behind him.

Fourmaux completed Friday's stage without incident - reason enough to follow this strategy on Saturday as well. He defended fifth position precisely and consistently fast, which earned him the first eight WRC points in accordance with the new regulations.

Sunday held another treacherous stage in store with the partly icy Power Stage up to the Col de Turini. Once again, the conditions literally left Fourmaux cold. Although he narrowly missed out on the bonus points awarded there, he scored another three points for his position on Sunday's stage.

Team-mate Grégoire Munster made an equally impressive start to his first Monte Carlo Rally at the wheel of a top-category car. He immediately found a good rhythm with the Puma Hybrid Rally1 on the technically difficult special stages. Despite his deliberately cautious start, on Thursday evening he was already setting special stage times on a par with the more experienced Takamoto Katsuta, Andreas Mikkelsen and Adrien

Fourmaux. On Friday morning, the young Belgian skidded off the road on a patch of ice that also caught several other crews on the wrong foot. After the spectators on site had manoeuvred his Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 back onto the track, he recovered well from the scare: By the

By the midday service stop, he had fought his way back to seventh position, albeit more than a minute behind his French team-mate.

Apparently spurred on by the team-internal showdown - and the clever choice of a softer set of tyres - the 25-year-old finished in the top three of a special stage for the first time in his career on the first stage of Saturday. With this performance, he moved up to sixth place and was directly behind Fourmaux at the service at the halfway point of the stage.

At the start of the second loop of the day, however, a small mistake cost him a great chance of a top result. On SS 12, he took a tight left-hand bend the wrong way round - and this time there were no helping hands at the side of the road. The stage was over for him and with it his hopes of scoring WRC points on Saturday.

After his restart on Sunday, Munster continued the rally as he and the team had imagined: fast, but without unnecessary risks. With special stage times that were only a few seconds behind those of his team-mate, the Belgian made up a few positions and finished his debut in the Puma Hybrid Rally1 in 20th place.

"We wanted to get both cars to the finish here, gain experience together with the drivers and show that we are also competitive this year. In my view, we have fully achieved this," emphasised Richard Millener, Team Principal of M-Sport. "Both crews each set a third-fastest stage time and managed a still rather treacherous Monte Carlo Rally very sensibly. I'm delighted for both of them and also for our team, which did a great job as always and prepared two absolutely reliable cars. Of course, I think it's a shame that Grégoire and Louis had to accept this slip-up on Saturday afternoon - but apart from that, there are only positive things that we can take with us to the next WRC round in Sweden."

"I actually want more, but as a start to the season it went really well," said Adrien Fourmaux, who was satisfied with fifth place. "We organised the rally really well, always kept right behind the top four and were able to show on Sunday that we can be right up there with the boys. That's just as positive as the WRC points."

"For us, it was all about gaining experience of this difficult rally and I think we did a good job," admitted team-mate Grégoire Munster. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to finish Saturday's stage, but we learnt a lot and set a good pace. Thanks to our crews, who checked the scripts and the weather conditions, we were also able to achieve our best stage result to date at WRC level with a third-best time. In addition, on Sunday we only lost 0.5 seconds per kilometre to Thierry Neuville, who was the fastest on this stage. That means we've now scored our first WRC point in the premier class - without the mistake on Saturday it would probably have been several.

would have been several. But we are constantly learning and, thanks to our team, had a perfect car at our disposal throughout the rally." (Ford)

Final standings after 17 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 3:09:30,9 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 16,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 45,2 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Hyundai + 1:59,8 5 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 3:36,9 6 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Hyundai + 5:34,6 7 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 8:28,5 8 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 10:29,8 9 Lopez/Vasguez (E), Škoda + 10:33,8 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (LT), Citroën + 10:45,2

Drivers' Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5) 30 2 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4) 24 3 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2) 21 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1) 15 5 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0) 11 6 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3) 9 7 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0) 6 8 Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0) 3 9 Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0) 2 10 Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1) 1