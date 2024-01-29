Perfect start to the season for Neuville with Monte victory

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja took a good fourth place in their first Rally1 outing with the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team, while Andreas Mikkelsen and Torstein Eriksen finished sixth.

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe claimed an exceptional victory at the Rally Monte-Carlo, the first round of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship. The Belgian crew of the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team had the perfect start to the season after a thrilling battle for victory on 17 challenging stages. Over four days of intense competition, with twists and turns to match the rally's mountainous roads, Neuville/Wydaeghe showed impressive form and emphatically set out their intentions for the year ahead.

On Sunday, an epic edition of the Rallye Monte-Carlo concluded with three final decisions: a third attempt on Friday at La Bréole/Selonnet (SS15, 18.31km), followed by Digne-les-Bains/Chaudon-Norante (SS16, 19.01km) - the last 1989 to be seen on the route - and the iconic La Bollène-Vésube/Col de Turini (SS17, 14.80km).

With top performances in the classification on Saturday, Sunday and the Power Stage, the team secured maximum points for the event. Neuville's victory is his second at the Rally Monte-Carlo and his 20th with Hyundai Motorsport. Team-mates Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja finished fourth overall in their first event back in Hyundai Motorsport colours. Early engine problems marred the team's overall result, but there were plenty of signs of things to come in Monte-Carlo. In addition to a joint stage win on Saturday, the Estonians scored four more points with fourth place in the Super Sunday standings and a point for their Power Stage performance.

Andreas Mikkelsen and Torstein Eriksen ended a weekend of steady progress with faultless runs in the final three stages to confirm sixth place. In their first outing in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid, the Norwegian team improved step by step over the course of the weekend and will now focus on continuing to learn at the next event.

Neuville leads the drivers' standings by six points, while only one point separates the two leaders in the manufacturers' battle ahead of Sweden.

Neuville said: "I'm lost for words to be honest. It was just so great this weekend, I felt so comfortable in the car. The team did a great job and I think the overall package worked very well. It was the first time we had such a strong team and I think that was a good sign for the future. There is still some work to do, so we have to keep working hard, but I am very happy to win this rally. We were the boss this weekend. The car was fantastic, so I want to say a big thank you to the team."

Returning driver Tänak added: "We finished fourth, but it was obviously not an easy event. We were able to learn and discover a lot about the Hyundai i20 N Rally 1 Hybrid. It wasn't the most consistent event, but we got through the weekend and want to see what we can do next. We are looking forward to Sweden and another adventure. Things are moving very quickly and we hope that after some pre-event testing we will be even better prepared than we were this weekend."

Mikkelsen said: "We have enjoyed this weekend. Yesterday we improved our speed a lot, but today we were cautious because we were in the middle of no man's land. We tried to make a push on the Power Stage and per kilometre we were only 0.3 seconds off the pace, so we are getting closer and closer. These cars are great. To realise their full potential you really have to get used to the way they drive and I'm still learning how fast you can go, especially in medium to high speed places where I'm not using enough downforce. I just lack that extra bit of knowledge, but with a bit more seat time we should be good to go."

Cyril Abiteboul, President and Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: "Winning in Monte-Carlo is on the wish list of everyone who works in motorsport. As a team, we are relieved - not only because we won an iconic event, but also because this was a remarkable and cohesive demonstration. We haven't talked about it much, but the car has changed a lot since last year as we have understood how to set it up and how to realise its full potential over a weekend. As always, this win is well deserved, but when it comes like this, it really is a great feeling." (Hyundai)

Final standings after 17 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 3:09:30,9 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 16,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 45,2 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Hyundai + 1:59,8 5 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 3:36,9 6 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Hyundai + 5:34,6 7 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 8:28,5 8 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 10:29,8 9 Lopez/Vasguez (E), Škoda + 10:33,8 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (LT), Citroën + 10:45,2

Drivers' Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5) 30 2 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4) 24 3 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2) 21 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1) 15 5 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0) 11 6 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3) 9 7 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0) 6 8 Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0) 3 9 Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0) 2 10 Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1) 1