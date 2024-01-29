Defending champion Toyota leads among manufacturers

Both Ogier and Evans were involved in a thrilling battle for victory throughout the event, with the drivers facing a challenging mix of conditions on the tarmac roads of the French Alps, even if they were generally drier than usual.

Ogier took the lead in spectacular fashion on Saturday afternoon when he recorded the 700th (!) fastest time of his WRC career, and went into the final day on Sunday just 3.3 seconds behind first-placed Thierry Neuville (Hyundai). Despite their best efforts to secure a record-breaking victory in Monte Carlo, Ogier and his co-driver Vincent Landais had to settle for second place in the end, finishing 16.1 seconds behind the winner.

Evans and his co-driver Scott Martin made an excellent start to the season at the beginning of the rally on Thursday evening, securing an early lead that they held until Saturday morning. After scoring good points in the new format of the championship by finishing the penultimate day in third place, Evans continued to go full throttle on Sunday when extra points were up for grabs for the fastest drivers. He finished second in the individual standings on Sunday and fourth in the Power Stage at the end of the rally, ending the weekend with 21 points and third place in the overall standings. Ogier, who was second in the Power Stage and third fastest on Sunday, is in second place with 24 points.

Takamoto Katsuta was one of several drivers caught out on an icy corner on Friday morning when he lost five minutes after a slip, but showed strong pace as he and co-driver Aaron Johnston recovered to seventh overall and also finished third in the Power Stage.

With second and third places overall, in the Sunday classification and in the Power Stage, TGR-WRT leads the Manufacturers' Championship by one point.

The GR Yaris Rally2 celebrated its competitive WRC debut this weekend, with three of the four cars entered completing the entire rally distance in the hands of customer teams. Sami Pajari and Enni Mälkönen (Printsport) were the best-placed crew at the finish, taking 12th overall and fifth place in the RC2 class.

Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala explained: "Overall, it was a good weekend for us at the start of the season. Of course, we were leading the rally at the start of the weekend and things looked really good. Then things changed a bit and we hoped that we could recover today on the last day and get the win. I think Seb did what he could, but it seems Neuville had one of those days where you can take yourself to a whole new level as a driver. But it was a great battle that was exciting for everyone to watch and in the end we scored strong points as a team for the manufacturers' championship. Elfyn also showed great pace and confidence this weekend and I think he was also smart at the end to make sure he took some good points."

Elfyn Evans said, "We showed this weekend that the potential to win is there, but for some reason we just missed out on that feeling on Saturday afternoon. Sunday was much better. There was a real mix of conditions again, but we had to keep pushing to score some more points under the new system and it worked out quite well. It was a solid weekend. We always want to win, but above all I really wanted to finish this rally with solid points and we did that. In the long term, we want to win rallies and we will see what is possible at the next rally in Sweden."

Sébastien Ogier added: "I think I can be proud of my weekend, I tried everything I could. It was a difficult week for me with a big rollercoaster of emotions. On Monday I had to say goodbye to someone who was very important to me and who sort of introduced me to motorsport. The start of the event wasn't easy for many reasons, so I'm glad we managed to stay in the fight the whole time and I think it was a super exciting battle for all the fans to watch. In the end, Thierry was faster this weekend and deserved to win. I still managed to score strong points for the team. It's also my 15th Rally Monte-Carlo and the 13th time I've finished on the podium, so I can be proud of my record in such a demanding rally."

Takamoto Katsuta reported: "My rally changed after my mistake on Friday morning when we missed the chance to fight for a good result, which was a big disappointment. I'm happy that I was able to bring the car home in seventh place and also score some extra points on Sunday and in the Power Stage. The car worked very well and I enjoyed driving it. When I felt comfortable and the risks were not so high because of the conditions, I felt able to push and the times were pretty good, so that's positive. The next rally in Sweden is one of my favourite rallies, so I will do my best to get a good result there." (Toyota)

Final standings after 17 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai 3:09:30,9 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 16,1 3 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 45,2 4 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Hyundai + 1:59,8 5 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 3:36,9 6 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Hyundai + 5:34,6 7 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 8:28,5 8 Rossel/Dunand (F), Citroën + 10:29,8 9 Lopez/Vasguez (E), Škoda + 10:33,8 10 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (LT), Citroën + 10:45,2

Drivers' Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5) 30 2 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4) 24 3 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2) 21 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1) 15 5 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0) 11 6 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3) 9 7 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0) 6 8 Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0) 3 9 Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0) 2 10 Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1) 1