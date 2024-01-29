Pepe Lopez surprises in the Škoda Fabia

Italian duo Mauro Miele/Luca Beltrame win the WRC Masters Cup for drivers aged 50 and over in a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson, not registered for the WRC2 category in Monte Carlo, were among the fastest in the Rally2 field in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2.

At the Rally Monte Carlo, first round of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (25-28 January), Pepe López/David Vázquez drove their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 to second place. On their first WRC appearance with the Rally2 car from Mladá Boleslav, the Spanish crew set the fastest time in the WRC2 category on eight of the 17 special stages (SS).

Pepe López, three-time winner of the Spanish Rally Superchampionship, which consists of a mix of asphalt and gravel events, started his first full WRC2 season in Monte Carlo. For the first time, the 28-year-old Madrilenian is relying on the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 entered by Mapo Motorsport and his new co-driver David Vázquez. At the famous Monte Carlo Rally, this newly assembled combination presented themselves as serenely as if they had been travelling at the very highest level for years.

From the first special stage, López/Vázquez alternated with the experienced duo Nikolay Gryazin/Konstantin Aleksandrov to set one fastest time after another. By Sunday morning, these two crews had alternated at the top of the overall WRC2 standings no fewer than eight times. While the Spaniards were ahead after the two night-time opening stages on Thursday evening, Gryazin/Aleksandrov held the upper hand by 1.3 seconds after the Friday leg. 24 hours and 106 fast special stage kilometres later, López/Vázquez had reduced the gap to 0.2 seconds.

Then a third crew suddenly joined the battle for WRC2 victory: Frenchmen Yohan Rossel/Arnaud Dunand made full use of their experience at the Monte, initially holding back and improving significantly, especially over the course of Saturday. By the stage finish, Rossel/Dunand had closed the gap to the WRC2 leaders to 6.9 seconds. The French duo started the final leg with two fastest special stage times in their category, taking 12.5 seconds off Gryazin/Aleksandrov and relegating them to third place. The starting position before the final Power Stage: López/Vázquez led the WRC2 classification by the blink of an eye, 0.9 seconds ahead of Rossel/Dunand. On the final 14.8 kilometres of this thrilling season opener, the WRC2 winners from France proved that they had finally found their rhythm. On the partly icy drive up to the legendary Col de Turini, Rossel/Dunand pulled away from the rest of the WRC2 field by 4.9 seconds and snatched victory from under López/Vázquez's noses.

"Satisfied? No!" said Pepe López, summarising his WRC debut. "We fought hard for the win and gave it our best shot. Let's see how the season continues for us." After all, the Spanish Škoda duo secured the "FORUM8 WRC2 Most Stage Wins Award" for the most fastest times in their category thanks to their outstanding pace.

Swede Oliver Solberg and his British co-driver Elliott Edmondson had decided not to register for WRC2 points at the Rally Monte Carlo. Without having to pay attention to the WRC standings, they were in the fight for the top of the Rally2 class on Friday in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the Škoda Motorsport supported team Toksport WRT. However, two punctures meant that the crew had to retire their car after stage 10 on Saturday morning. "We had deliberately only taken one spare tyre with us. Unfortunately, this led to our retirement," explained 22-year-old Solberg. Although the Swedish-British duo proved to be the fastest Rally2 crew on four special stages, they ultimately finished far behind.

In the WRC Masters Cup, which is open to drivers aged 50 and over, Mauro Miele and co-driver Luca Beltrame came through seemingly effortlessly. In their Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the Dream One team, the Italians led from start to finish and ultimately won their classification with a lead of more than nine minutes.

The next WRC round on the programme is the Rally Sweden from 15 to 18 February. On the snowy and icy roads of the Umeå region, Oliver Solberg and co-driver Elliott Edmondson will begin their assault on the WRC2 title with Toksport WRT.

