Rossel wins WRC2 in the Citroën

Finishing first and second in the 2023 edition, Rossel and Gryazin were looking to repeat their successes and take on the highly competitive WRC2 field, which welcomed a new manufacturer this year. Citroën Racing's official drivers kept the tension high throughout the rally, battling in the top three and securing the fastest times and positions in the overall standings.

The expertise of the Citroën Racing and DG Sport Compétition teams enabled them to get the best out of their C3 Rally2 on the legendary but difficult stages of the Monte Carlo Rally, such as Bayons/Bréziers, with its famous Tourniquets pass and its fireworks. Their near-perfect runs through the dirt, sometimes muddy sections and occasional frost patches enabled them to set seven fastest times, six for Rossel and one for Gryazin.

Their relentless attack on Pepe Lopez's Skoda for the win lasted until the final stage, the Col de Turini, and delivered a fiercely fought battle. On the final day of the Rally Monte-Carlo, Rossel and Dunand celebrated a brilliant performance, setting all the fastest times on Sunday after starting 15 seconds behind Gryazin and Aleksandrov in the morning. Just a ninth of a second behind the leaders, Rossel and Dunand put in a perfect run as they entered the Power Stage. They went on to win the Rally Monte-Carlo with a four-second lead over the runner-up. Gryazin and Aleksandrov, who demonstrated their skills throughout the rally, took third place.

Yohan Rossel said: "Winning the Rally Monte-Carlo in this way is an incredible start to the 2024 season, on the summit of the Col de Turini in the final special stage it is a special feeling. The team has done a great job. We had worked hard during the rally, we were ready and it paid off. We never gave up in the fight for victory and we are very happy about that."

Nikolay Gryazin commented: "Firstly, I would like to congratulate my team-mates Yohan and Arnaud! They had an incredible last day, hats off! I'm happy to have him as a team-mate as I can learn a lot from him. Overall, I'm happy with the result. Working with the people who have made Citroën great over the years is an amazing experience. DG Sport did an impeccable job throughout the event." (Citroën)