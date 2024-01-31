Fabio Schwarz: Junior Rally World Championship 2024

Fabio Schwarz will compete in the Junior World Rally Championship for the first time in 2024. Five rallies are on the programme for the 18-year-old son of rally legend Armin Schwarz in the JWRC this year.

In preparation for his first rally in Sweden, Fabio will drive the Arctic Rally in northern Finland at the beginning of February. Austrian Bernhard Ettel will be back in the co-driver's seat.

Fabio Schwarz has big plans for 2024. He wants to assert himself in the starting field of the Junior WRC, which is stronger than it has been for years with 24 registered vehicles. His aim is to learn as much as possible. As last year, he will be supported by his experienced Austrian co-driver Bernhard Ettel in his Ford Fiesta Rally3 entered by M-Sport.

Fabio will contest five rallies in the Junior WRC: Sweden, Croatia, Sardinia, Finland and the Acropolis Rally in Greece. In preparation for the Sweden rally, which takes place from 15-18 February around Umeå in northern Sweden, the 18-year-old will drive the Arctic Rally in northern Finland from 2-3 February, as, like in Sweden, a lot of snow and ice can be expected at this time of year.

"I already drove the rallies in Croatia and Sardinia last year in WRC3, so I already know the routes a bit. Sweden, Finland and Acropolis will be completely new territory for me," explains Fabio Schwarz. "Although I was able to gain some experience of driving on ice and snow at my father's rally school in Finland, I have never driven a snow rally before. That's why I hope that we can try out as much as possible at the Arctic to be as well prepared as possible for Sweden," says the 18-year-old.

Fabio will have to show what he's made of at the Arctic Rally. Big names in rallying will be at the start, such as WRC drivers Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanperä or former champion Jari-Matti Latvala. There are 19 cars entered in the Junior WRC, all of them driving the same Rally3 car. The two-day event will cover a total of around 200 kilometres of familiar and new stages, traditionally held on fast forest and village roads, similar to the WRC rally in the northern Swedish region around Umeå. There will be 56 teams from 27 countries at the start, including big names such as Oliver Solberg, Kalle Rovanperä and Ott Tänak.

"2024 will be a learning year for me. I want to get to know the routes well and gain experience. But I'm also really looking forward to being able to compete with the best drivers in the world, even if we're obviously not in the same class," says Schwarz about his rally programme. "A special incentive to achieve good results in the Junior WRC is also the fact that the winner gets four rounds in the WRC2 with a Ford Fiesta Rally2 for 2025," he adds. "I am really looking forward to my first season in the Junior World Rally Championship and would like to thank all my partners, the German Sports Drivers' Association and the ADAC Sports Foundation. I wouldn't be where I am today without your support and sponsorship."

Fabio's 2024 rally programme

Arctic Rally (02.-03.02.)

Rally Sweden (15-18 February)

Rally Croatia (18-21 April)

Rally Sardinia (30.05.-02.06.)

Rally Finland (01.-04.08.)

Acropolis Rally (05.-08.09.)