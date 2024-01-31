Ogier takes his hat off to Monte Carlo winner Neuville

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German wrc Nine-time Rally Monte Carlo winner Sébastien Ogier praised his rival Thierry Neuville's second success in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season opener last week. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Toyota driver Ogier honoured Neuville's performance for most of the event, but ultimately had no answer to the Belgian's pace on the final day, which ended with the three best times still possible and a dominant performance from the winner Neuville.



After the event, eight-time champion Ogier, who was 16.1 seconds off the honours, said: "Hats off to Thierry, he showed a great rally and he deserved this win. He had strong speed throughout the event. The gaps were always small, but in the end they went in the wrong direction for us. I think it was a really nice fight and the fans really enjoyed watching it."



Speaking about his own performance, Ogier said: "I've still won this rally nine times and that's more than anyone else. I'm proud of how I drove and how I competed this weekend - second place is still a very good result. You know how I feel about this rally, I love it and I love the fans here. It's something special."



Neuville's win was a perfect result as he added the maximum seven points from the new Sunday classification and the five bonus Power Stage points to his 18 points for leading Saturday evening in the French Alps.

