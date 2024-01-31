Sardinia introduces new 48-hour rally

The experimental compact format will be tested at the Italian round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, with all 16 stages being completed within 48 hours.

Sardinia (30 May - 02 June 2024) is the first event to test a new event structure "based on the new FIA guidelines from 2025" to make rallies operationally shorter, which some drivers and insiders suggested.

The traditional 'cloverleaf' format of three stages run twice a day, with a service in between, has been scrapped, although the event will still be held in a fully centralised location: Alghero will once again host the service park, having been based on the east coast of Sardinia in Olbia last year.

The new event design will see the shakedown on Friday morning, followed by two stages in the afternoon, which will be run twice, with just one regrouping, with no tyre fitting zone or service in between.

On Saturday morning, Tempo Pausania and Tula will be driven twice as a pair, with only one regrouping in between, followed by a tyre fitting zone and then another pair of stages driven twice in a row: Monte Lerno and Coiluna-Loelle, again with only one regrouping in between.

The rally ends with a more traditional Sunday route: Cala Flumini and Sassari are each completed twice, with Sassari being counted as the final power stage.

A total of 266.48 kilometres will be covered in best time.