Abiteboul/Hyundai: "We have shown our potential."

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Hyundai Hyundai Team Principal and President Cyril Abiteboul says victory at last week's Rally Monte-Carlo has unlocked the true potential of the team's heavily revised i20 N Rally1 Hybrid.

The car built in Alzenau in Lower Franconia (near Hanau) dominated the season opener in the French Alps. Thierry Neuville brought his car home with a perfect score of 30 points after leading the field at the end of Saturday and then winning all three stages on Super Sunday and securing the five bonus points on the Power Stage.



Ott Tänak, who returned to Hyundai, ensured that two Hyundai cars finished in the top four and Andreas Mikkelsen also scored a good result in sixth place in his first outing in an i20.



Abiteboul said: "We haven't talked much about it, but the car has changed a lot since last year as we have understood how to set it up and how to realise its full potential over a weekend. Winning in Monte-Carlo is on the wish list of everyone who works in motorsport. As a team, we are relieved - not only because we won an iconic event, but also because this was a remarkable and cohesive demonstration. This victory is, as always, highly deserved, but when it comes like this, it really is a great feeling."



Neuville leads the drivers' championship after the season opener, but Hyundai is one point behind reigning world champions Toyota after Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans joined Belgian Neuville on the Monte Carlo podium in second and third place.

