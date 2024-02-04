Arctic Rally: Evans inherits Rovanperä victory

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Evans Elfyn Evans, who was preparing for the second round of the world championship in Sweden at the Finnish Arctic Rally together with his Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanperä, won the rally in the Arctic Circle. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Elfyn Evans, 54.5 seconds behind his Finnish team-mate before the last stage, inherited the victory and won after twelve totally snow-covered stages (= 199.95 km) 5:02.3 minutes ahead of the Yaris Rally2 of Mikko Heikkilä, who prevailed in a super duel against Teemu Asunmaa (Škoda Fabia RS), last year's winner, by 7.3 seconds.



Kalle Rovanperä, the clear leader before the last special stage over more than thirty kilometres of the Arctic Rally, had to retire in the final decision due to mechanical problems on the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and conceded victory to Evans. For double champion Rovanperä, Sweden is the start of the season in his chosen part-time programme.



"Unfortunately, we had to stop on the last stage of the Arctic Rally due to technical difficulties. It's a shame that we couldn't finish the event, but we've covered a lot of valuable kilometres in preparation for Sweden, and that's the most important thing," is Kalle Rovanperä's Lapland summary.



The podium in Rally2 was completed by Roope Korhonen in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, which is due to compete in WRC3 this season.



Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala was handed a seven-minute penalty for making unauthorised use of outside assistance for his privately entered Toyota Celica GT 4WD. As a result, he dropped from tenth to 23rd overall (+14:57.1).

