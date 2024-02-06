Tänak: "I have to utilise the full potential"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Hyundai Hyundai returnee Ott Tänak is optimistic about the strengths of Hyundai's i20 N Rally1, but admits he needs to understand the car better to maximise its performance. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Tänak is back with Hyundai Motorsport this season after driving for UK-based M-Sport Ford last year. The Korean manufacturer team's i20 N Rally1 has undergone a number of technical improvements since Tänak drove for the team back in 2022. With Martin Järveoja as co-driver, Tänak finished a respectable fourth overall at the season-opening Rally Monte-Carlo. Despite challenges such as slipping into an icy ditch and a mysterious problem with the throttle valve, Tänak is convinced of the car's competitiveness.



"I would say the car is definitely not bad," he said after the Monte Carlo Rally, which was won by team-mate Thierry Neuville. "Obviously the car is very competitive and has some very strong points. Some things I didn't know before Monte Carlo, for example, and obviously there was a lot more tarmac here than at the test before. Without the experience it's very difficult to make the right decisions, but I would say in the end we weren't too wrong either. The car is actually behaving well. I just need to understand it."



Tänak faces another challenge next week (15 - 18 February) when the Rally Sweden, the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), an event he won last year.



The 36-year-old Estonian had completed two days of testing before the rally in Umeå, the only pure winter rally on the calendar. "We'll see how we fare," he mused. "But the thing is, in these tests you only drive on a four-kilometre road and that's it. Everything starts to change at the rally."

