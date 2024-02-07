Toyota plans chassis upgrades

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota Toyota is working on a new chassis homologation, which should already take effect on the GR Yaris Rally1 at the Safari Rally Kenya next month (28 - 31 March 2024). SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The team's technical director, Tom Fowler, has confirmed to the media that the changes to the car represent a significant update to the car's current specification. Fowler said the team worked on the revisions last year. Teams often introduce new specification parts in March or April, once the specific events such as Monte Carlo and Sweden have been completed. At the start of this season, the only real change to the Yaris was an engine upgrade that gave the 1600cc unit more torque.



Fowler said: "This was the goal of our development in the 2023 season and into 2024, it's going to be quite a big overhaul of the suspension system, which I would say involves at least ten components, so it's quite a big update. It's not just about pure performance but also about reliability. We've had technical issues with the suspension at times in recent years."



Fowler added: "It's currently with the FIA for the next homologation cycle, which is due to be released on 1 March. We haven't decided as a team whether we will bring it to the next rally after 1 March or the rally after that. It's more of a logistical question than anything else. We know there are things that can go wrong in Kenya, as we have seen during the last two Safari rallies, and we may decide to use it permanently before Kenya."



