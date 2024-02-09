Neuville must be the first to hit the snow

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German

Thierry Neuville is the first car to take to the snow-covered Swedish roads in his Hyundai in the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) after his opening victory.

Championship leader Neuville will therefore be keeping a closer eye on the weather forecast for northern Sweden than most at the moment. Thanks to his second victory at the Rally Monte-Carlo last month, the Belgian will lead the field at next week's Rally Sweden on the snow-covered roads around Umeå.



Neuville hopes that these roads will not be too snowy. Heavy snowfall next week or between the inspection and the rally itself would jeopardise his position as first on the road - forcing him to act as a snowplough, clearing the lanes and improving grip for the drivers behind.



"We'll have to see what the conditions will be like when we get there," he said. "If the surface is really heavily frozen, the road may be OK for us - but if there is a lot of snow on the road and the conditions are difficult, we may be fighting for places further down, maybe fifth or sixth. We can only hope that the grip is good. If so, then I think we can fight for the win."



Rally Sweden will be double world champion Kalle Rovanperä's first WRC appearance of the season after the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 driver opted out of the season opener in the French Alps as part of his part-time programme.

