Tänak quickly gets used to familiar surroundings

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Hyundai When Ott Tänak returned to Hyundai Motorsport, he immediately seemed to feel at home both in the team and in the i20 N Rally1 Hybrid at the Rally Monte-Carlo, the opening round of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

While the Estonian struggled with a setup issue affecting all three Hyundai on the first two stages of 2024 in the French Alps on Thursday evening, he admitted that it was his ride out in a ditch on Friday morning's third stage that probably cost him the most time. Despite this mishap, he finished a solid fourth place and scored points in the first round on his Hyundai comeback.



"The Rally Monte Carlo is never easy," said Tänak, the 2019 World Champion. "It wasn't the most consistent event, but we got through the weekend and took away some experience. We can see that the car is competitive. We still have some work to do, but it's clear that Hyundai Motorsport did a good job last year. Let's see what we can do next."



Tänak goes into the second round looking to defend his Rally Sweden victory, which he claimed last season at the wheel of an M-Sport Ford Puma. "We are looking forward to Sweden," he added. "It's another adventure. Hopefully we'll be even better prepared after our pre-event test than we were for the Monte."

