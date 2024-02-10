Last year's winner M-Sport hopes for Sweden

Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria want to confirm their good performance at the Rally Monte Carlo with the Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 in the far north, regular crew Grégoire Munster / Louis Louka will also drive the second turbo-hybrid all-wheel drive from M-Sport Ford at the WRC Rally Sweden, reigning Junior WRC Champion William Creighton will compete in the second WRC league for the first time with the Ford Fiesta Rally2 from M-Sport. Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 won the 2023 WRC Rally Sweden, Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja drove to a much-noticed first place.



After a successful start to the season around Monaco, the World Rally Championship team M-Sport Ford is looking ahead to the next big challenge: the Winter Rally Sweden. The works-supported team will line up with three competition cars around Umea in the province of Västerbotten on the Gulf of Bothnia. As at the Rally Monte Carlo, the Frenchmen Adrien Fourmaux and co-driver Alexandre Coria will once again compete in the Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 with the number 16 and the Belgians Grégoire Munster/Louis Louka will be in the sister car with the number 13.



Ireland's William Creighton and Liam Regan will set foot in the WRC2 class at WRC level for the first time. As winners of the 2023 Junior WRC, the graduates of the Motorsport Rally Academy Ireland can look forward to competing in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.



Even though M-Sport Ford won the Rally Sweden last year with the 368 kW (500 PS) hybrid turbo all-wheel drive car based on the Puma: Difficult tasks await Fourmaux and Munster in the only pure snow and ice adventure on the WRC calendar. Only rarely have other participants been able to really challenge the Scandinavians at their home event - in the previous 70 editions, Central or Southern Europeans have only managed to do so six times. Most recently, Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja celebrated their victory at the Rally Sweden with the Puma Hybrid Rally1. It was the ninth success for Ford in this classic event since 1950.



Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster are only more motivated by this. The 28-year-old Frenchman has made a strong start to the new season with fifth place at the Rally Monte Carlo. He knows the Swedish sled tracks from his own experience both in the WRC2 category and with the Puma Hybrid Rally1. In 2022, he was already able to set top 5 times on the slippery special stages with the partially electric all-wheel drive car. The Puma Hybrid Rally1 is powered by a 1.6-litre 'EcoBoost' four-cylinder turbo with over 279 kW (380 PS), which is temporarily supported by a hybrid system with up to 100 kW (136 PS).



Munster is venturing onto the slippery surface for the first time with a top-class rally car. He can draw on the experience he gained in the WRC3 class with the Ford Fiesta Rally3, which is also all-wheel drive: in 2023, he finished fourth in this highly competitive junior category. Both drivers completed a full day of testing in Sweden in the run-up to the event in order to adapt to the unfamiliar conditions and get to know the tyres fitted with long studs.



William Creighton completes the M-Sport line-up for the most northerly of all world championship rounds. The 26-year-old from Moira in Ireland will be competing in the Fiesta Rally2 for only the second time in Sweden. However, he won the Junior WRC classification there last year with the Fiesta Rally3, which is also all-wheel-drive and powered by a 1.5-litre, 173 kW (235 hp) EcoBoost three-cylinder engine. As preparation, Creighton will tackle the Lima Rally in Sweden this weekend.



In addition to the three M-Sport crews, the 19 participants in the FIA Junior World Rally Championship will also be relying on Ford at the second round of the World Rally Championship: they will be battling for points and placings in the Fiesta Rally3. This series comprises a total of five rounds in 2024. The vehicles will be entered by M-Sport Poland. A total of 27 Ford rally cars will compete in Sweden. They will make up almost half of the 56-car field.



"I am convinced that the team and drivers can perform just as strongly in Sweden as they did at the Rally Monte Carlo," explains Richard Millener. The M-Sport team boss will exceptionally be absent from the second round of the season as he and his wife are expecting their second child. His role will be taken over by M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson. "We were also able to test around 200 competitive kilometres with each crew before this WRC round. This means that the drivers will arrive well prepared. I'm really looking forward to Will Creighton and Liam Regan's debut with M-Sport. The start with the Fiesta Rally2 is their reward for the championship title in the Junior World Championship. Speaking of the JWRC: Maciek Woda and his team from M-Sport Poland have put together a great field of 19 Rally3 Fiesta cars for this year's Junior World Championship and prepared the field for a great title fight."



After two years without competition practice on snow, I see the Rally Sweden as an interesting challenge," admits 28-year-old Adrien Fourmaux: "It is the only snow event on the WRC calendar and requires a very special driving style as well as a very special set-up of the Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1. But I like driving on snow because the speeds feel very exciting on this surface. There is nothing like it. It's important that we find our feel for these conditions and align our pace with that of the more experienced crews. The test day this week gave us a good impression. Nevertheless, it remains difficult to predict how the rally will go because the conditions could be completely different."



"The big challenge is to familiarise ourselves with the car on this surface," says Grégoire Munster, at 25 the youngest of the M-Sport trio, with a similarly cautious view of the second WRC round. "Last year we were able to start here with the Fiesta Rally3, but with the Puma Hybrid Rally1 we obviously take a lot more speed into the corners. This means that we also have to adapt our scripts accordingly. You quickly get stuck in a wall of snow - we want to avoid that as much as possible. The test beforehand went well, we were able to try out lots of different things. However, we don't want to make things complicated. That means: above all, we have to develop a feel for the car, collect kilometres and improve on snow. The aim is to finish the rally and make as much progress as possible." (Ford)

Drivers' World Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5) 30 2 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4) 24 3 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2) 21 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1) 15 5 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0) 11 6 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3) 9 7 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0) 6 8 Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0) 3 9 Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0) 2 10 Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1) 1