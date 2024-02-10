Hyundai's second coup in wintry Sweden?

The Scandinavian rally is the only pure snow event on the calendar and represents a unique test for the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid and its crews. Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm will represent Hyundai Motorsport from Alzenau on the Swedish stages together with their team-mates Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe and Ott Tänak/Martin Järveoja.

Hyundai Motorsport is looking to continue its strong start to the season on the wintry roads of Rally Sweden (15-18 February), the second round of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). The Rally Sweden takes place in and around the city of Umeå and is the only snow event on the calendar, which presents a number of specific challenges for the crews. Most noticeable are the snow banks that line the stages. They can both help and hinder the drivers - if used correctly, they can help with turning, but if hit too hard, they will engulf the car and stop the crew's journey. When tackling the trials, it is therefore important to strike a balance between speed and precision.

To add to the difficulty, the roads at Rally Sweden are some of the fastest on the WRC schedule, with the studded tyres used at the event providing a high level of grip on the icy surface. Combine this with long day and night stages and the result is a demanding and unpredictable event.

Three experienced crews will represent the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. Two-time event winners Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja will travel to Sweden after a consistent performance at the Rally Monte-Carlo to line up alongside Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe, who will be looking to add to their tally of victories after winning the season opener. Esapekka Lappi will be back behind the wheel of the car for the first time since the Rally Japan when he starts his part-time season with co-driver Janne Ferm. All three crews took part in a pre-event test in Finland to familiarise themselves with the conditions they will face in Sweden.

The event's 300.1km route begins on Thursday with a 5.16km night stage, before continuing on Friday with seven decisions. Saturday represents the longest total stage distance of the weekend, as 125.96 kilometres are covered on the day's seven stages. Three decisions on Sunday round off the weekend, with Umeå (10.08 km) serving as the Power Stage. There are four new routes and a changed order for the entire event compared to 2023.

In honour of the late Craig Breen's dominance on SS2/5 Brattby at last year's event, the 10.76km stage has been renamed #42 Brattby. Breen took victory there in both passages with a lead of 3.8 and 7.8 seconds respectively.

Cyril Abiteboul, President and Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: "Rally Sweden is the only snow event on the calendar and after the mild conditions at Rally Monte-Carlo, this is the first time we have experienced this type of surface since last year. We want to continue the momentum from our win in the first round and we know we have the potential with Thierry and Ott based on their previous wins here. It will be Esapekka's first event since Rally Japan last year and we are looking forward to seeing how much new life he has in him as he begins his part-time season. Sweden is special for us because Craig finished on the podium here last year, so it's really nice to see his memory being honoured in the renaming of Brattby. We want to get the best possible result, so our ultimate goal is to finish the weekend on the top step."

Neuville said: "We are expecting a lot of snow and very cold temperatures in Sweden. That was still manageable last year. For this reason, we need a lot of precision and responsiveness from the car to throw it from one corner to another and maximise efficiency. Snow drifts are obviously a big risk, especially when the temperatures are higher than usual. When it's freezing cold, they're a feature you can rely on to find a better position and go faster. Clean driving, tyre management and road positions are all factors that can make it very challenging, but after our experience last year, the first day was very even. I have always enjoyed the Rally Sweden, so we are aiming for a strong result."

Tänak added: "Sweden is a really nice rally that is all about pure performance. The roads are easy and flat, so the cars are not really stressed and it is easier to maximise the pace. So far it's been great in Umeå and I'd love to see big snow drifts and icy roads again. Snow drifts are more of a support than a risk in Sweden. Most of the time you can use them to your advantage to go over the limit. So if you get swept away by a snowdrift, you are probably too far over the limit. The stages in complete darkness are always a bit of a challenge. You can't see much, sometimes only where the lights come on. Combined with driving on snow, this means you can go sideways unexpectedly. On the other hand, snow is a pretty good reflector, so I'd say it's easier than riding in places like muddy Wales. The aim is to perform well. We won it last year and will do our best to fight at the front again."

Lappi said: "Rally Sweden is definitely an event I enjoy and a great place for me to start my season. I think if the conditions are as expected, it's a big advantage to start further back as the fresh snow is ploughed away by the first cars and the grip is higher. However, if it is very cold, more like minus 20 degrees, there may be a lot of snow powder flying through the air, making visibility worse for those later in the running order. Another important feature of the Rally Sweden is the difference between the first and second passages of the routes. On the first side the road is usually smooth and you can drive normally, but on the second side there can be large ruts that require a significant adjustment in driving style. Our target could change over the course of the weekend, it depends where we are, but hopefully we will be fighting for the podium." (Hyundai)

Drivers' World Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5) 30 2 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4) 24 3 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2) 21 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1) 15 5 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0) 11 6 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3) 9 7 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0) 6 8 Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0) 3 9 Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0) 2 10 Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1) 1